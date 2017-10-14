Tech Trends : Leaf Peeping Websites

Gail Eddy, Nederland. It’s almost autumn and time to start planning our leaf peeping treks to view the leaves as they change. We’re in the mountains of Colorado so we get to see aspens and that’s about it. Before you start feeling sorry for us however, you should know that they are gorgeous! (And that’s coming from someone who grew up in the Northeast with the variety of New England trees practically in my backyard.)

Of course, we all have our favorite spots to “leaf peep”, but here are some websites with info on locations and timing, and some news as well.

* My favorite site is from Weather.com. This one shows a map of the US and when each region will be at its peak. The mountains in Colorado show late-September, but some of the lower elevations of Colorado show a peak of early to mid-October.

* I like this page from New England Today. It provides a good list of what you should bring with you. Besides the obligatory map and camera, there are other items that you’ll want to have as well. One thing it doesn’t mention that you should have is your good manners! Remember to pull all the way off of the roadway when you stop to take pictures. Not everyone on the road is on a leaf peeping vacation. Some of them are trying to get to work or appointments!

* This website from the Smoky Mountains gives some of the science behind the leaves color-changing. It also has some downloadable pages for coloring!

* For those in Colorado, The Denver Post put together a list of hikes where you can also enjoy the changing aspens.

* If you’re planning on heading out to the Maroon Bells, the Forest Service is gearing up for hordes of leaf-peepers!

* This page was a surprise. Apparently, lots of folks take train rides through scenic areas to view the foliage.

* MSN has put together a list of 16 great places for leaf peeping throughout the US. This page is worth it for the photos alone!

* If you’re in the Eastern US, you’ll want to check out this page.

* The Boston Globe put together a list of the best New England towns for viewing the foliage.

Was this list helpful? Please share it with your friends!

