Steam Shovels, stuffed animals and robots

Hayden Hardt-Zeman, Nederland. The mighty Bucyrus blew its whistle and the bucket slowly pulled upward.

On Saturday, September 30, 2017, the Robotics Club held a fundraiser that raised over $1200 from the Leaf Peeping/Steam Shovel Event.

The Robotics Club has 12 middle school students and 6 high school students this year for Robotics. There will be at least two more fundraisers in late October and November.

The Robotics Team will have training and organizing meetings before the FIRST Robotics Competition build season, which is a high school event. Middle school students can help during the short build season as well as support & cheer on the high schoolers during the event. The build season starts Jan 6, 2018. During that time, there are about 6 weeks to build a robot for the competition. Bag & tag robot is Feb. 20. The Colorado FIRST Regional Competition is March 22-24, 2018 at the University of Denver, Ritchie Center and Magness Arena.

Anyone interested in mentoring this fall and during the build season can contact the Robotics Club at nedrobotics.org.