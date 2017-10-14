Read in Ned

Jay Mann, Nederland. I recently spent a week in Seattle; it was a reunion of sorts. It had been ten years since my cohort started library school at the University of Washington. It was the cusp of fall, when the weather can range from glorious to gloomy, but I got very lucky. It stopped raining ash (from wildfires) the day before I arrived, and it didn’t rain again (real rain this time) until the day I left. There was a lot of good food, conversations, and outdoor time.

It was great to catch up with friends but somehow, I forgot that they had to work. So, one day I drove out to Mount Rainier. It takes about two hours, and I find NPR difficult to listen to lately.

Luckily, I had brought along an iDevice which I was able to connect with the car’s audio system. I also finally finished an e-audiobook that I checked out three times over three months.

Normally, I only really listen to audio books in the car and I am fortunate to live less than a mile away from work, so it takes me awhile to get through an audio book.

For all of you with a longer commute, you can make the drive more pleasant with one of over 3500 e-audiobooks and over 15,000 eBooks (using the Overdrive app and your library card).

The app can manage multiple library cards. Many locals have Nederland, Boulder, and Denver Library cards and being a promiscuous library patron, I’m one of them.

Being a librarian, I of course spent time visiting libraries on my vacation. One was the Ballard Branch of the Seattle Public Library where I had worked as a student. They have “lucky day” copies of books – high demand titles that you can’t place a hold on. Boulder Public Library has a similar thing. As a reminder, our new books do not circulate to other libraries, so while popular books – like Hillary Clinton’s What Happened which in Boulder has 150 holds (roughly five holds per copy) – currently has 0 holds here. Our library catalog is a bit deceiving: e.g. for Clinton’s book, it currently says “6 copies, 12 people are on the waiting list.” This applies to all the books across our Aspencat consortium- our copy is currently checked out but there are no holds on it.

You can place a hold on a book, audiobook, or DVD by phone, in person, or online (at nedlib.org using your library card). We’ll notify you when it is available. Speaking of notifications, you can now get text notifications for when your holds have arrived, when items are due, and other things. Find out more about signing up for service at nedlib.org/shoutbomb

When I started library school in 2007 the smartphone (iPhone) was just coming out. eBooks were exploding and the demise of print was forecast. Obviously, that didn’t happen. The book ecosystem seems to still be settling down, but whatever the message or medium you are searching for is, we can help you find it.

Please contact us if you have any questions about holds, ebooks, or anything else.

Jay Mann is the Director of the Nederland Community Library.