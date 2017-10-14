Nederland Interim Marshal appointed

John Scarffe, Nederland. Nederland Police Sergeant Larry Johns was appointed interim Town marshal during a regular meeting of the Nederland Board of Trustees at 7 p.m., September 19, 2017, at the Nederland Community Center. The Board also considered a Special Review Use (SRU) application at 114 E. Second Street and defined the old Town Shop site as affordable housing.

With the resignation, effective September 15, of former Marshal Paul Carrill, the Board appointed Nederland Sgt. Larry Johns as Interim Town Marshal. Johns has been with the Town’s Police Department since July 2002. He has been serving in the capacity of acting Town marshal since Carrill’s departure.

According to the resolution, the Board determines that the office of “Interim Town Marshal” is neither defined nor required by statute or ordinance and, therefore, such office is temporary only. “The person appointed by this resolution has been advised that he has no expectation of continued employment as the Interim Town Marshal and, as such, he may be removed from this temporary office at any time by a majority vote of the Trustees voting thereon for any reason or for convenience.”

The appointment became effective on September 19, 2017. Mayor Kristopher Larsen said that Sgt. Johns also served as Interim Marshal for six months following Jake Adler and wants to do it for the town.

The Board approved the resolution and Johns was sworn in. The Board considered a Special Review Use (SRU) Application for an indoor retail business, Perry’s Shoe Shop, at 114 E. Second Street for Emily Perry.

Emily Perry, on behalf of property owners/parents George and Rebekah, recently purchased property at 114 E Second Street. The Perry family proposes to relocate their longtime shoe repair and retail business, in operation in Boulder since 1922, to Nederland, according to the staff memo.

The zoning for this property is Neighborhood Commercial (NC), so a personal service establishment is a use-by-right in the district, whereas the enclosed retail use is permitted via Special Review Use. The 4,060-square-foot parcel contains a singular mixed-use structure with the proposed business on the lower level, and the residential use above, according to the memo.

The applicant has submitted a complete site plan and has met all application requirements, including notice to property owners within 300 feet of the property. No concerns were submitted within departmental review, and staff has received several letters of support.

The site was formerly the “Mountain Rose Hair Care” salon and residence for Patricia Everson and daughter Robbin Rose. The business was conducted until a 2017 property sale.

The Planning Commission reviewed this SRU application at its August 23, 2017, meeting and recommended approval. Cynthia Bakke, planning and building technician, told the Board the SRU is required for indoor retail. George Perry is a third-generation shoe repair business owner in Boulder, including footwear repair, slippers, belts and wallets. He is glad to be in Nederland.

The Perry family said they have been in downtown Boulder and decided to make the move to come up here. They sell quality retail products that residents would want to buy to minimize sales down the hill.

Trustee Julie Gustafson said she has received nothing but positive input and she is excited that they are here. Mayor Pro-Tem Charles Wood said that his wife is a shoe expert and is really excited. She has been doing business with them a long time.

Nederland Resident Ron Mitchell said that in 1957 he was a college student when his shoes wore out. He didn’t have any money and went into Perry Shoe Shop and they fixed his shoes without getting paid.

Later that year, Mitchell paid them back. They are a stellar family, Mitchell said. The Board approved the SRU.

The Board considered a resolution defining the old Town shop site as affordable housing. The “Town Shop site,” located at 750 W. Fifth Street, had been used as the Public Works Department shop for about 30 years. It will soon be vacated and demolished, as the Public Works Department has moved its location. This location has long been identified and discussed as a potential option for quality affordable housing, according to the staff memo.

The Town’s 2013 Comprehensive Plan identifies present and anticipated needs for housing, as well as the promotion of a range of quality, affordable and desirable housing opportunities for residents of all ages and walks of life, as one of six overarching policy categories that deserve special attention in the coming years, according to the memo. The Comprehensive plan also states that incorporating affordable housing into new developments, diversifying the housing types and exploring the expansion of mixed-use or higher density zoning may provide viable solutions in the future.

Since a grave need for affordable housing opportunities still exists within the Town, the Board of Trustees wishes to identify and pursue 750 W. Fifth Street as a desirable location for affordable housing within the Town, according to the memo. Because 750 W. Fifth Street is currently zoned within the Public district, which prohibits the use of multi-family dwelling units, the Town will need to make an application for rezoning to allow for the legal development of multi-family dwelling units, according to the memo.

Trustee Dallas Masters said that the intention was to create affordable housing. It’s interesting passing a resolution when the intention has been there since 2002. “This is a first step and is fairly symbolic,” Masters said. “This is a redundant step and I would like to see the next step move forward.

Trustee Kevin Mueller said the Board should be committing to do whatever is in its power to get affordable housing developed at that site. Town Administrator Karen Gerrity asked if the Board has a vision of how many units it wants there.

Larsen said he has been talking to the residents there and is a resident. Everyone has known it will be affordable housing. “We need to come up with a plan as to how we’re going to move forward through the process. We need a path through that and a plan.”

The Planning Commission and staff will have to work on it, Larsen said, and Bakke suggested having a work session with the Planning Commission.

Gustafson said the Board should make it their intent and then schedule the work session to move forward. The Board approved the resolution, with Mueller voting no.

(Originally published in the September 28, 2017 print edition of The Mountain-Ear.)