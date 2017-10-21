Ned girls gaining strength

Barbara Lawlor, Nederland. Although the Nederland High School girls’ volleyball team hasn’t added to their 1-6 win record, they have accumulated a team network in the last week, demonstrating their potential.

Coach Kirt McCracken says that since the return of setter Lily Lindstrom the Panthers have played some of their best volleyball of the season last week. The away games at Highlands and Front Range Christian were well-played and competitive.

“The final results weren’t what the girls were hoping for, but the matches were full of long rallies and good plays by the Panthers. Led by the blocking of Karen Sorokoch, Breegan McClish, and Linnaea Thibedeau, the girls won the first set at Front Range. They didn’t serve as consistently in the second and third sets and Front Range changed strategies, not challenging the block as much and instead forcing Hattie Bakke, Sofie Anderson and newly installed Libero Sydney Nation to return numerous deep balls,” says McCracken. Although playing well, the Panthers eventually lost in four sets, but could feel proud of the effort.

On Sept. 15, 2017, Nederland lost a 3-0 match to Denver Christian.

On Friday, Sept. 28, the Panthers held on for four games in their Front Range Christian High School match.

Game scores:

25-18 18-25 21-25 17-25

(Originally published in the October 5, 2017, print edition of The Mountain-Ear.)