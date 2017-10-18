Barbara Lawlor, Gilpin County. The Gilpin High School Eagles put on a great show for returning alumni Friday night, Sept.29, in a 58-8 Homecoming victory. The Eagles now have a 4-1 win record.

The Eagles hosted the Plateau Valley Cowboys under the lights and in a high school spirit atmosphere, complete with cheerleaders and parades and a chili contest.

Austin Boulter was named the Overall Player of the Game; Jack Ball was the Offensive Player of the Game; Manny Gomez was the Defensive Player of the Game and Nolan Linberg was the Special Teams Player of the Game.

Ball carried the ball seven times for two touchdowns; Boulter carried 31 times for 223 yards and two touchdowns and each of the Gomez brothers scored a touchdown. The Cowboys made only three first downs to Gilpin’s 14 first downs.

Period Scores:

0-14 8-24 0-8 0-12

Individual Statistics:

Passing: Stephen King, 2 carries for 12 yards; Jack Ball, 7 carries for 79 yards and 2 touchdowns; Austin Boulter, 31 times for 223 yards and 2 touchdowns; Angel Gomez, 1 carry for 60 yards and 1 toudchown; Manny Gomez, 9 carries for 18 yards and 1 touchdown

Receiving: Jack Ball, 1 reception for 37 yards and 1 touchdown; Stephen King, 1 reception for 14 yards and 1 touchdown

Tackles:Will Innis, 1 assist; Jack Ball, 3 solos, Stephen King, 3 solos; Austin Boulder, 2 solos; Angel Gomez, 7 solos, 3 assists; Jake Duncan, 5 solos, 1 assist; Manny Gomez, 6 solo, 3 assists; Nolan Lindberg, 1 solo

Interceptions: Manny Gomez, Nolan Lindberg

Kickoffs: Daniel Jewell, 2 kickoffs for 38 yards; Nolan Lindberg, 7 kickoffs for 287 yards and 1 punt for 35 yards.

(Originally published in the October 5, 2017 print edition of The Mountain-Ear.)