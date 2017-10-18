Community News Gilpin County Schools & Kids Sports 

Homecoming victory

Barbara Lawlor 19 Views 0 Comments

Barbara Lawlor, Gilpin County.  The Gilpin High School Eagles put on a great show for returning alumni Friday night, Sept.29, in a 58-8 Homecoming victory. The Eagles now have a 4-1 win record.

 

The Eagles hosted the Plateau Valley Cowboys under the lights and in a high school spirit atmosphere, complete with cheerleaders and parades and a chili contest.

 

Austin Boulter was named the Overall Player of the Game; Jack Ball was the Offensive Player of the Game; Manny Gomez was the Defensive Player of the Game and Nolan Linberg was the Special Teams Player of the Game.

 

Ball carried the ball seven times for two touchdowns; Boulter carried 31 times for 223 yards and two touchdowns and each of the Gomez brothers scored a touchdown. The Cowboys made only three first downs to Gilpin’s 14 first downs.

 

 

Period Scores:
0-14 8-24 0-8 0-12

 

 

Individual Statistics:
Passing: Stephen King, 2 carries for 12 yards; Jack Ball, 7 carries for 79 yards and 2 touchdowns; Austin Boulter, 31 times for 223 yards and 2 touchdowns; Angel Gomez, 1 carry for 60 yards and 1 toudchown; Manny Gomez, 9 carries for 18 yards and 1 touchdown
Receiving: Jack Ball, 1 reception for 37 yards and 1 touchdown; Stephen King, 1 reception for 14 yards and 1 touchdown
Tackles:Will Innis, 1 assist; Jack Ball, 3 solos, Stephen King, 3 solos; Austin Boulder, 2 solos; Angel Gomez, 7 solos, 3 assists; Jake Duncan, 5 solos, 1 assist; Manny Gomez, 6 solo, 3 assists; Nolan Lindberg, 1 solo
Interceptions: Manny Gomez, Nolan Lindberg
Kickoffs: Daniel Jewell, 2 kickoffs for 38 yards; Nolan Lindberg, 7 kickoffs for 287 yards and 1 punt for 35 yards.

 

 

(Originally published in the October 5, 2017 print edition of The Mountain-Ear.)

Barbara Lawlor

Barbara is a reporter for The Mountain-Ear.

You May Also Like

Black Hawk City Council approves Police Annex

Barbara Hardt Comments Off on Black Hawk City Council approves Police Annex

The edge of wilderness garden

Barbara Lawlor Comments Off on The edge of wilderness garden

Town clean-up a smooth success

Barbara Lawlor Comments Off on Town clean-up a smooth success