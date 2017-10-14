Gilpin girls in win bracket

Barbara Lawlor, Gilpin County. On Saturday, Sept. 23, the Gilpin High School volleyball team put down the Bellevue Christian Bruins in three games. The away game win gives the Eagles 6-4 win record for the season.

Alex Martin led the attack with 12 kills in her 35 attacks. Aspen Nadeau had 12 digs in the game, playing her usual impressive defense.

Period scores: 25-20 25-1 25-14.

Individual Statistics:

Alicia Johnson: 1 attack, 1 serve received

Courtney Holmes: 1 ace, 9 serves, 2 digs

Katie Armstrong:1 attack, 1 block

Aspen Nadeau:1 ace, 11 serves, 12 digs, 22 serve returns

Cicely Lepro: 1 attack, 1 ace, 17 serves, 19 assists, 75 ball handling

Karen Nelson: 10 kills, 25 attacks, 1 ace, 9 serves, 5 digs, 2 serve returns

B. Hobson-Kroll: 2 kill, 7 attacks, 3 aces, 16 serves, 4 digs, 2 serve returns

Alex Martin: 12 kills, 35 attacks, 7 serves, 1 block, 2 digs, 10serve returns

Nicole Adams: 3 kills, 12 attacks, 1 block

(Originally published in the September 28, 2017 print edition of The Mountain-Ear.)