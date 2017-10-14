Community News Gilpin County Schools & Kids Sports 

Gilpin girls in win bracket

Barbara Lawlor

Barbara Lawlor, Gilpin County.  On Saturday, Sept. 23, the Gilpin High School volleyball team put down the Bellevue Christian Bruins in three games. The away game win gives the Eagles 6-4 win record for the season.

Alex Martin led the attack with 12 kills in her 35 attacks. Aspen Nadeau had 12 digs in the game, playing her usual impressive defense.

 

 

Period scores: 25-20 25-1 25-14.

 

 

Individual Statistics:
Alicia Johnson: 1 attack, 1 serve received
Courtney Holmes: 1 ace, 9 serves, 2 digs
Katie Armstrong:1 attack, 1 block
Aspen Nadeau:1 ace, 11 serves, 12 digs, 22 serve returns
Cicely Lepro: 1 attack, 1 ace, 17 serves, 19 assists, 75 ball handling
Karen Nelson: 10 kills, 25 attacks, 1 ace, 9 serves, 5 digs, 2 serve returns
B. Hobson-Kroll: 2 kill, 7 attacks, 3 aces, 16 serves, 4 digs, 2 serve returns
Alex Martin: 12 kills, 35 attacks, 7 serves, 1 block, 2 digs, 10serve returns
Nicole Adams: 3 kills, 12 attacks, 1 block

 

 

(Originally published in the September 28, 2017 print edition of The Mountain-Ear.)

Barbara Lawlor

Barbara is a reporter for The Mountain-Ear.

