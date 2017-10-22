Community News Gilpin County Schools & Kids Sports 

Eagles grab win spree

Barbara Lawlor 29 Views 0 Comments

Barbara Lawlor, Gilpin County. The Gilpin High School girls’ volleyball team is riding high on a two-game win streak, bringing them to an 8-4 record.

 

They traveled to the Twin Peaks Charter Academy last Friday, September 28, 2017 to play the Timberwolves and beat them in a 3-0 match.

 

Alex Martin led the team offensively with nine kills and 20 attacks as well as 21 serves. Cecily Lepro did her usual great job, getting the ball where it needed to go.

 

 

Game Scores:
25-10 25-12 25-8

 

 

Individual Statistics:
Claire Diekmann, 1 kill, 4 attacks,
Alicia Johnson: 2 attacks,
Courtney Holmes: 4 aces, 15 serves, 1 dig
Taby Gray: 1 serve
Katelyn Armstrong: 1 kill, 2 attacks, 1 block
Tryst Swan: 1 serve, 1 dig
Aspen Nadeau: 1 kill, 2 attacks, 2 serves, 3 digs, 2 assists, 3 ball handling, 3 serves received
Cicely Lepro: 1 kill, 2 attacks, 11 serves, 1 dig, 21 assists, 39 ball handling
Kasen Nelson: 7 kills, 18 attacks, 1 ace, 5 serves, 2 digs, 1 serve received
B. Hobson-Kroll: 4 kills, 7 attacks, 3 aces, 15 serves, 1 dig
Alex Martin: 9 kills, 20 attacks, 5 aces, 21 serves, 2 digs
Sarah Trujillo: 1 serve, 3 assists, 4 balls handled
Nicole Adams: 2 kills, 6 attacks

 

 

On Thursday, Sept. 27, the Eagles hosted the Rocky Mountain Lutheran and took the match in three games.
Aspen Nadeau has a strong, straight serve and she came up with five aces, slamming into the Rocky Mountain defense. All of the Eagle players had a great day of offense as their timing and teamwork clicked.

 

 

Individual Statistics:
Claire Diekmann: 1 dig, 1 serve received
Alicia Johnson: 1 kill, 3 attacks
Courtney Holmes:1 ace, 9 serves
Taby Gray: 2 serves received
Katelyn Armstrong: 2 kills, 3 attacks
Tryst Swan: 1 serve received
Aspen Nadeau: 5 aces 13 serves, 9 digs, 2 assists, 4 ball handing, 4 serves received
Cicely Lepro: 2 kills, 16 attacks, 1 ace, 9 serves, 3 digs, 19 assists, 30 ball handling
Kasen Nelson: 6 kills, 16 attacks, 1 ace, 5 serves, 5 digs, 8 serves received
B. Hobson-Kroll: 1 kill 4 attacks, 4 aces, 9 serves, 5 digs, 1 serve received
Alex Martin, 9 kills, 24 attacks, 8 aces, 21 serves, 3 digs, 3 serves received
Nicole Adams: 6 kills, 11 attacks, 3 blocks

 

(Originally published in the October 5, 2017 print edition of The Mountain-Ear.)

Barbara Lawlor

Barbara is a reporter for The Mountain-Ear.

