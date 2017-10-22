Eagles grab win spree

Barbara Lawlor, Gilpin County. The Gilpin High School girls’ volleyball team is riding high on a two-game win streak, bringing them to an 8-4 record.

They traveled to the Twin Peaks Charter Academy last Friday, September 28, 2017 to play the Timberwolves and beat them in a 3-0 match.

Alex Martin led the team offensively with nine kills and 20 attacks as well as 21 serves. Cecily Lepro did her usual great job, getting the ball where it needed to go.

Game Scores:

25-10 25-12 25-8

Individual Statistics:

Claire Diekmann, 1 kill, 4 attacks,

Alicia Johnson: 2 attacks,

Courtney Holmes: 4 aces, 15 serves, 1 dig

Taby Gray: 1 serve

Katelyn Armstrong: 1 kill, 2 attacks, 1 block

Tryst Swan: 1 serve, 1 dig

Aspen Nadeau: 1 kill, 2 attacks, 2 serves, 3 digs, 2 assists, 3 ball handling, 3 serves received

Cicely Lepro: 1 kill, 2 attacks, 11 serves, 1 dig, 21 assists, 39 ball handling

Kasen Nelson: 7 kills, 18 attacks, 1 ace, 5 serves, 2 digs, 1 serve received

B. Hobson-Kroll: 4 kills, 7 attacks, 3 aces, 15 serves, 1 dig

Alex Martin: 9 kills, 20 attacks, 5 aces, 21 serves, 2 digs

Sarah Trujillo: 1 serve, 3 assists, 4 balls handled

Nicole Adams: 2 kills, 6 attacks

On Thursday, Sept. 27, the Eagles hosted the Rocky Mountain Lutheran and took the match in three games.

Aspen Nadeau has a strong, straight serve and she came up with five aces, slamming into the Rocky Mountain defense. All of the Eagle players had a great day of offense as their timing and teamwork clicked.

Individual Statistics:

Claire Diekmann: 1 dig, 1 serve received

Alicia Johnson: 1 kill, 3 attacks

Courtney Holmes:1 ace, 9 serves

Taby Gray: 2 serves received

Katelyn Armstrong: 2 kills, 3 attacks

Tryst Swan: 1 serve received

Aspen Nadeau: 5 aces 13 serves, 9 digs, 2 assists, 4 ball handing, 4 serves received

Cicely Lepro: 2 kills, 16 attacks, 1 ace, 9 serves, 3 digs, 19 assists, 30 ball handling

Kasen Nelson: 6 kills, 16 attacks, 1 ace, 5 serves, 5 digs, 8 serves received

B. Hobson-Kroll: 1 kill 4 attacks, 4 aces, 9 serves, 5 digs, 1 serve received

Alex Martin, 9 kills, 24 attacks, 8 aces, 21 serves, 3 digs, 3 serves received

Nicole Adams: 6 kills, 11 attacks, 3 blocks

(Originally published in the October 5, 2017 print edition of The Mountain-Ear.)