Brush truck donated

John Scarffe, Gilpin County. Gilpin County donated a brush truck to Central City and approved an emergency management grant during a regular meeting of the Gilpin County Board of County Commissioners at 9 a.m. on September 12, 2017, at the Gilpin County Courthouse. The Board also approved the purchase of the Red Tail Cabins and a variance request for 1411 Karlann Drive.

In November 2007, Gilpin County and the City of Central executed an intergovernmental agreement (IGA) allowing Central City to use the 2000 Ford F550 Quick Attack/Rescue Fire Truck for responding to requests for aid and assistance in suppressing fires and other emergency and non-emergency responses within Gilpin County. According to the IGA, when the vehicle is not in use, it should be stored at the County’s Emergency Services Building, 495 Apex Road. On September 12, 2017, the Board decided to donate the truck to Central City and terminate the IGA.

Emergency Management Director Sgt. Kevin Armstrong presented an Emergency Management Performance Grant for 2017. The $33,000 maximum grant from the State of Colorado Department of Public Safety Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management will fund the County’s work to complete the tasks in its annual work plan. The Board approved the grant.

The Board purchased both of the Red Tail Road Cabins. Owners of the Red Tail cabins, located off Robinson Hill Road, want to move or demolish the cabins. The County has been interested in preserving the cabins and authorized an appraisal on the Red Tail Cabins at its July 19 meeting.

On July 19, 2017, the Board offered County-owned land in Colorado Sierra to which the cabins could be moved. Board Chair Gail Watson said she received an email from the owners, and they declined the offer of the Colorado Sierra land.

For $50,000 they would sell the cabins and the land to the County, Watson said. It would cost $59,000 to move the cabins with non-historic frames and $35,000 without the frames. The County’s Historic Preservation Commission is in favor of and supports the County purchase and preservation of the cabins, but one member voted against it.

The County had a 120-day stay to make a decision on the cabins, and they are now past that, Watson said. A preservation grant is available for acquisition.

The cabins have been owned by one family for a long time but they were going to scrap them, Watson said. Moving those takes away from the historic value and costs as much as buying them.

Watson said the County has $50,000 from the Lincoln Hills Historic District for an impact fee. Commissioner Linda Isenhart said they could open the site to veterans and school children. They could promote the cabins sitting out in the middle of nowhere as an historic tour.

Engels moved to authorize an appraisal on the Red Tail Cabins, and the Board approved the motion.

On September 12, County Planner Daniel Horn introduced a variance request on behalf of Corrie Webb and Julianna Hodges, 1411 Karlann Drive, Colorado Sierra Alpha Unit 2. The applicants requested a variance that would permit the construction of an 800-square-foot single story garage addition 21 feet from their south property line and 52 feet from the centerline of Karlann Drive, according to the staff report.

Code requires a 30-foot setback from all property lines within residential subdivision zoned properties and 55 feet from the centerline of non-platted county roads. The applicants wrote that they want to build a beautiful attached 800-square-foot garage to the east of the house within 55 feet of the county required setback, encroaching only 3 feet. The garage would also encroach 9.4 feet on the adjacent property, but the distance from the existing dwelling to the adjacent northeast dwelling is 93 feet.

“Due to the location of the existing home/leach field it will not allow for improvement to the property on the east side,” the applicants wrote. “This is the only feasible option for this garage proposal.”

Horn wrote that the applicant’s lot is .5 acres with a three-bedroom single-family residence and an attached garage with living space above. A Boundary Line Adjustment was granted in 2009 to move their property line further south to make room for the existing garage with living space.

Given the fact that this variance will not impede on future road maintenance and improvements and the location for the proposed garage addition is limited, staff recommended approval of the variance, and the Board approved it.

The Board met on Tuesday, September 26, 2017. The next meeting of the Gilpin County Board of County Commissioners will be at 9 a.m. Tuesday, October 17, 2017 at the Gilpin County Courthouse, 203 Eureka Street, Central City.