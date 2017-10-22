2017 Gilpin Homecoming

A time to celebrate

The Gilpin County Freshman class rode in their Finding Nemo float on Friday afternoon. The GHS Homecoming Parade went from Central to City Black Hawk in preparation for the Homecoming Game Friday night. (Photo by Lisa Boulter)

Days gone by

The Gilpin High School Booster Club brought memories of the 60s in their Grease Float in the Homecoming Parade that marched through Central City last Friday afternoon. (Photo by Lisa Boulter)

Cheers for the team

A Gilpin High School cheerleader shows school spirit during the Homecoming festivities last Friday, September 29. (Photo by Barbara Lawlor)