Wing Fest : Beating the heat

Barbara Lawlor, Central City. Most of them said they had never entered a wing eating contest before, but they sure seemed to know what they were doing. Those who were intense, who focused inward before the wings, orange with pepper sauce, kind of slimy because they were boiled, didn’t do as well as those who grunted and shook their arms out, joked with those sitting next to them. Probably important to have a relaxed tummy before pounding down pounds of wings and drumsticks.

Central City’s Beating the Heat Wing Fest last Saturday, July 22, took place on a pleasant day, so it wasn’t the sun heat the name referred to; it was the heat of the wings, although one contestant said, the spice temperature was “controllable.”

It was the second annual Wing Fest in Central City, and Main Street was closed down to make way for wing vendors, along with pizza, beer, tie, hat, photo, and hangover kit vendors. The Central City Fire Department volunteers assisted in the eating contest and even donated their ancient fire truck as a photo venue opportunity. Bands entertained all afternoon long, except during the contest, which occurred at 4 p.m.

Each wing contestant paid $20 for the chance to eat as many wings as possible in five minutes, splitting a $400 purse three ways. So, if one didn’t walk away a winner, at least he walked away with a full tummy.

The eight men who entered bellied up to the table where water bottles were strategically placed. There were no napkins. This is an event not known for table manners. All the contestants had to do was to strip as much meat off the bone as possible and swallow it, leaving the bones behind. When five minutes was up, the bones were weighed to see whose plate weighed less.

Apparently Hot is the new cool, JKQ won 1st place in the cook-off with their spicy yet delicious habanero wings while Century fell just behind taking home 2nd place with their habanero recipe.

For the eating competition, last year’s 1st place winner Hal A. was bumped off his throne taking 4th place in this years event, while 3 new comers ate their way to a $400 prize pool.

This years wing eating competitors smashed down more than 40 pounds of wings between 13 contestants.

(Originally published in the July 27, 2017 print edition of The Mountain-Ear.)