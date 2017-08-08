Tony Stone: 7-30-1963 to 6-25-2017

Barbara Lawlor, Gilpin County. Everyone that knew Tony understood why a line of fire trucks paraded to his memorial in Lakewood on Friday afternoon. He was a newcomer to the Timberline Fire Protection District, but in the one year he spent with the department, he became known for his good cheer, his energy and his devotion to the firefighting team he worked with.

Tony died at his home in Dory Lakes on June 25 in an accident while working on his truck.

Tony Stone was born on July 30, 1963 in the UK. He was married and had three children. A British citizen, he and his wife retired and moved to Colorado where they fit right into the Gilpin County community, making it a better place to live.

At a Celebration of Life at the Horan & McConaty Family Chapel in Lakewood, members of Timberline Fire Protection District paid homage to the fellow firefighter, arriving in a red and yellow entourage from the mountains to the chapel.

The firefighters stood during the ceremony, dressed in their formal TFPD gear. Chip Smith, Assistant Chief for the district addressed the guests, saying: “Tony has a gracious smile, a huge enthusiastic spirit and a unique, appealing and sexy British accent that always draws you into a conversation with him. He has the heart of a volunteer.”

Tony Stone was a member of the TFPD Station 8 crew, a team of volunteer firefighters who served the community, his neighbors in their time of need. In the past year, he did whatever he needed to do to make himself a better firefighter, to make a difference in his life on earth. He trained, learning the equipment and exploring what he needed to do to make himself the best firefighter he could be.

Smith said Tony loved the mountains and was training for his wildfire certification. He was also working to become an Emergency Medical Responder. Most recently he joined his firefighter brothers in the St. Baldrick Cancer Organization Fundraiser to raise money for the treatment and cure of Children’s cancer. He joined and the Timberline crew, accepted the challenge and had their heads shaved. Tony joined the fun with a normal twinkle in his eye and a good-natured, mischievous grin.

Tony was an incredible athlete, a triathlon competitor and a deep-sea diver. His work took him to Sweden, Saudi Arabia, China and Russia and he lived in Texas until he moved to Gilpin County, where he found the home of his dreams.



On the day of his accident, the first responders to answer the 911 call were his friends and his station mates. Chip Smith says, even to the best of their abilities, no power on earth could have changed the outcome.

“On behalf of the TFPD Board of Directors and firefighter family, all of our brother and sister first responders would like to express our sincere and heartfelt condolences to Tony’s family. As we come together to heal, and as Timberline moves forward, preparing to answer the next page, Tony will be there with us. He has a permanent place in our hearts, the hearts of volunteers, and just like Tony Stone, we will make a difference.”

The firefighters and family joined each other for a reception at Roy’s Last Shot, a chance to exchange Tony stories and console each other.

Memorial contributions may be made in Tony’s name to one of the following: Timberline Fire, High Country Auxiliary, Rebuilding Warriors, www.justgiving.com/TonyDStone.