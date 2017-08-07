For Luv of Dogz: Tick Paralysis

Deb D’Andrea, Nederland. Ticks have been making the headlines recently, with the latest report of a 15 year old dachshund misdiagnosed by the emergency room veterinary as being paralyzed from genetic issues, when actually it was tick paralysis.

After the ticks were discovered and removed from the dachshund, within 24 hours the dog’s condition returned to normal. The couple mentioned their regular vet had witnessed the exact same thing three weeks earlier with another client. The dachshund couple had been camping in Nederland.

Unfortunately, the current weather pattern has made this year a perfect storm in the tick world, increasing their populations and thirst. Ticks, a member of the spider family, date back to the Cretaceous period from 65 – 146 million years ago; so, they’re here to stay.

When ticks bite, they inject an anesthesia so you don’t notice the initial bite; and the saliva of a rare few contains a toxin causing tick paralysis.

Ideal tick habitats are sandy soil, hardwood trees, rivers and areas where there is a deer or moose population. Migrating birds and other animals have been found to spread ticks upon their routes as well. ‘Questing’ is when ticks lie awaiting their next meal, clinging to leaves or grasses as they outstretch their front legs to grab a host. Some ticks will attach immediately while others will crawl in search of softer, thinner skin. If not removed, ticks can feed for days or weeks.

It is essential to find and remove ticks within 36 hours, and disinfect the bite area. Be sure to remove everything, including mouthparts if they break off and try not to squeeze the tick while removing it. A pair of tweezers is a must have in your emergency kit as they will be handy. I always travel with my tick tool.

With tick paralysis, your dog is able to feel but is unable to react in response. The nerve impulse affected is the brain thought connected to the muscle action. That action thought could be the desire to walk or jerk away from a situation and finding themselves immobile or paralyzed. Rather horrifying. Interestingly, this is exactly what my Tiki experienced; but in her case she had a tumor where her brain connected to her spinal cord blocking the electrical signal; and once the tumor was removed, she regained her ability to communicate to her body.

While there are many products claiming to assist in the cause of repelling ticks, several of those products only work once the tick has bitten; and some of these products have side effects equally heinous to a tick bite. I heard an advertisement for a flea and tick product with the list of side effects that included neurological issues for your pet. No thanks. The Soviet Union even used DDT to control their tick population. The key is to prevent the tick from biting your dog in the first place. There are many safe, natural topical sprays and other products you can use to deter ticks from finding your dog and you as a host. I highly recommend researching these alternative safe solutions for you and your pet.

While our pets are at risk for a variety of diseases spread by ticks, humans are at risk also. Wired Magazine, Science, May 29, 2017 article “Lyme Isn’t the Only Disease Tick’s Are Spreading This Summer” discusses Powassan (POW), a rare human tick disease that is starting to appear more.

