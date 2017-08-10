Three years of Underground Liquor

Barbara Lawlor, Gilpin County. When Stephanie Kutscher made the decision to own and operate a liquor store in mid-Gilpin County, she did so because she wanted to be where she grew up, where her children would grow up and where the family already owned land in a choice location.

Now, three years later, she says it has been successful beyond what she hoped for, expanding each year and building a large customer base.

On Saturday afternoon, she expressed her gratitude to loyal customers by throwing a barbecue party free for all.

It turned out to be a Gilpin County reunion as old timers and kids of old-timers showed up to congratulate Stephanie and see who else would show up, to have some brisket or pulled pork along with the best beans in the world.

A bouncy house was set up and pony rides were offered all afternoon. Raffle tickets bought some mighty fine whiskey and discounts and prizes were given for every purchases.

It was a thank you party that was much appreciated, leaving those who attended happy they had been good customers over the years.