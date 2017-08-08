Tech Trends: Mac OS Malware

Gail Eddy, Nederland. It’s finally happened. Mac’s have finally reached that magic threshold where more and more people are purchasing MacBooks and iMacs. The “bad guys” have recognized that and are writing Mac OS malware, viruses, and ransomware. Yes, they are specifically targeting the Mac OS. They’ve had years of practice on Windows machines. They know Mac users are a bit more discerning, so their malware needs to be even more subtle to trick those Mac users. Their products look like the real thing – a real email from Dropbox, a real pop-up from Adobe.

It’s a jungle out there, so don’t think you’re immune just because you have a Mac!

Two versions that are targeting Macs are MacSpy and MacRansom. MacSpy does the usual data scraping, browser history harvesting, etc. MacRansom is a straight-up ransomware. The cost to retrieve your data is about $650-750. You can read more about them in this article from Dark Reading.

Another Mac OS malware that’s spreading is installed when you think you’re installing an Adobe upgrade. You do get the upgrade, but you get a “snake” program as well.

Another Trojan, named OSX/Dok, is also relatively new and spreads it’s program through a sophisticated phishing email. So far, it seems to be targeting primarily European Mac users. Checkpoint says that:

“This new malware – dubbed OSX/Dok — affects all versions of OSX, has 0 detections on VirusTotal (as of the writing of these words), is signed with a valid developer certificate (authenticated by Apple), and is the first major scale malware to target OSX users via a coordinated email phishing campaign.”

Let us know if you are having issues with your Mac.

