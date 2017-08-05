Tech Trends: Add an Icon to your iPhone

Gail Eddy, Nederland. I’ve had an iPhone for a long time and love the convenience of having a mini-computer at my fingertips. I remember how thrilled I was when I found a way to access websites I went to all the time with just one touch. Adding an icon to your iPhone home screen is the key.

I know from personal experience that having a Smartphone that is efficient can really make life easier, and it is not as hard to set up as you might think. One thing that can help you a lot is to create an icon so that favorite websites are only one click away. When you add a new app to your Smartphone, it will automatically add the new icon to your iPhone screen. But there are some places you go to on the internet that haven’t created an app yet. If you’d like to get there quickly, it’s easy to add that website as an icon to your iPhone screen.

1. Open up Safari, or whichever browser you normally use.

2. Once the browser has fully loaded, enter the url (the web address) into url field.

3. Once the page loads completely, swipe the page down with your finger until the navigation menu appears on the bottom. The navigation menu lets you go back a page, add a bookmark, or see all of the browser windows you currently have open.

4. Click the center icon – it looks like a box with an arrow pointing up.

5. Then, slide the bottom row of icons to the left and click on the icon which says “Add to Home Screen”. Only about 10 characters will show on your screen to indicate the website. I’d advise editing the title so that it is under 10 characters.

Keep your eyes peeled for more hints on optimizing your iPhone! Please let us know if there are particular things you’d like to learn how to do.

Chris Eddy of Geek For Hire, Inc. has been providing computer service to families and small businesses with Mac’s and PC’s for the past fifteen years. His company is highly rated by both the BBB (Better Business Bureau) and by Angie’s List. You can find more on our website, or give us a call 303-618-0154. Geek For Hire, Inc. provides onsite service (Tier 3) to the Denver / Boulder / Front Range area as well as remote service throughout North America.