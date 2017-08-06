Tech Trends : 6 easy steps to keeping your computer safe from malware

Gail Eddy, Nederland. Geek For Hire gets calls just about every day from someone who is concerned about an email they’ve received, or a phone call, or a popup warning. Usually I’m able to tell them that all is well. How do I know that? There are a few key things to make sure your machine stays safe from malware.

1. Have you received a phone call from someone claiming to be Dell Technical Support – or HP, or any of the other manufacturers? If you have not initiated that call, it is most likely a scam. They will be very convincing, telling you that you need to install updates, or that you have a virus. Hang up! As long as you don’t give them access to your machine, you should be fine.

2. Have you received a phone call from someone claiming to be Microsoft? They generally tell you that your Operating System is not up to date and they need to get access to your computer to download the appropriate files. Again, these folks are very convincing, but you should hang up.

3. Have you received an email from a technical company offering to review your machine for viruses and other problems? Send that email to your spam folder and ignore it! Make sure you don’t click on any of the links in the email.

4. Have you received an email from “Amazon” claiming that you have just purchased an item for $457? They just need you to click on this one link to confirm your purchase. Don’t click on it! Delete the email! It is a scam!

5. Have you seen a pop-up on your machine saying that your machine is badly infected and you need to click on a link to get it resolved? In many cases you may already have some kind of malware installed on your computer. Once you click on the link, you’ve “given permission” for additional malware to be downloaded and installed on your machine. In this case you should run your virus scanner to see if it can remove the malware. If it can’t remove it, or if it says it’s not finding any, you should call for professional help.

6. Whenever you suspect an issue with your machine, run your virus scanner to make sure your machine is safe from malware.

