St. James patriot service

Barbara Lawlor, Central City. Our forefathers fought for our freedom, especially for the right to choose our religion, any religion. and not be persecuted for the choice we make.

The battle for religious freedom has been the impetus for revolution in countries all over the world. We celebrate the Fourth of July for all of our freedoms and all over the country, people grill their burgers, march in parades, watch fireworks and party.

On Sunday morning, the St. James Methodist Church in Central City paid tribute to our Independence Day by presenting a medley of patriotic songs sung by members of the summer opera program and those hired by the church. Their voices were powerful and hearing songs we have heard all of our lives sung with such passion gave new meaning to words we sing without thinking.

Reverend Dr. Dick Vickey defined liberty as being the deliverance from oppression. One of the songs sung by the guests was the Battle Hymn of the Republic.

“As he died to make men holy; let us die to make men free,” brings to light the fight that the union soldiers engaged in to free the slaves during the Civil War.

The service ended with an inspiring version of “God Bless America.”

Members of the Central City Opera enjoyed singing for the service on Sunday as most of them are far from their homes as they participate in the opera season.

St. James has been an advocate of the oppressed since its very beginning. It is one of the earliest in Colorado, organized July 10-11, 1859, by two missionaries, Rev. William H. Goode and Rev. Jacob Adriance.

Rev. George W. Fisher, a wagonmaker and lay preacher was the first resident pastor. For a while, services were held in the home of “Aunt” Clara Brown, a former slave. This building was begun in 1864 during the pastorate of Rev. Bethuel T. Vincent, editor and publisher of the “Rocky Mountain Sunday School Casket,” the first magazine in Colorado; but it was not completed and dedicated until 1872.

