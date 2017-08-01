Spring sports athletes honored

Barbara Lawlor, Nederland. Nederland High School and Track athletes were treated to an end of the season banquet and were presented with awards last Wednesday night, May 24. The Track and Field team had a spaghetti dinner in the cafeteria and the soccer team enjoyed a barbecue outdoors.

Coach Mark Mabbett congratulated the soccer team for their accomplishments this season and the young players look forward to returning with experience and new skills under their belt.

Karen Sorokach received the honor of earning All Conference for the Mile High League Soccer Team.

Mabbett presented special awards:

The Most Improved Player: Ivie Silva

The Most Valuable Player: Karen Sorokach

The Panther Award: Anna- Marie Neher

Track & Field Awards were presented by Coach Jen Lavely:

The Most Improved Runner: Hakan Chunton

The Most Valuable Runner: Helen Cross. Helen was also named the Colorado High School Athletic Association Freshman of the Year.

The Most Valuable Runner: Sarah Davidson

The Panther Award: Adam Figgins

The Three-Sport certificates went to Helen Cross, Damon Vigil, Adam Figgins and Karen Sorokach. The Four-Sport Certificate went to Sarah Davidson for cross-country, Nordic skiing, track and field and soccer.

Sarah and Helen both competed in the State Track Meet in Jefferson County and came in fourth and fifth place.

This young track team is deep and talented and made great strides this year that will make for a great season next year.

(Originally published in the June 1, 2017 print edition of The Mountain-Ear.)