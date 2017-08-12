Riders, steeds finish second event

Barbara Lawlor, Gilpin County. With only one more event to go in the Peak to Peak Gymkhana Buckle Series, the riders and their horses tested their grit last Saturday, June 22, at the Gilpin County Fairground. The categories challenge all age groups who are hoping to be among the top three winners, to add up the points for the final event next month.

It has been a period of improvement for many of the riders who have enjoyed competing in the equitation events as well as the hard riding barrels and keyhole; the horse/rider communication of the poles and flags.

Even 15 month old Maggie Morgan learned the ropes, with the help of adults who led her through the course.

The Buckle Series is sponsored by the Peak to Peak Healthy Communities Project with support from United Power and sponsorship by the Mountain-Ear, Nederland Equestrian School and Ridgeline Consulting. Rick Newman has been the incorrigible announcer, keeping the spectators snickering at his jokes. The next event is Saturday, August 19, 2017 at 9am during the Gilpin County Fair.

Equitation

11 and Under

1st Mackenzie Weber, Kenai

1st Mirabelle Holmgren, Sissy

12 to 17

1st Allison Hardt-Zeman, Lucky

2nd Abby Norman, Dino

18 to 39

1st Ali Nelson, Lucy

2nd Cody Allen, Oreo

3rd Heide Morgan, Shadow

40 and Over

1st Jeff Fruth, Peppy

2nd Barbara Hardt, Tonto

3rd Denise Arthur, Moon Shadow

4th Sheri Rasmussen, Shilo

5th Stu Schult, Zip

Barrel Racing

11 and Under

1st Mackenzie Weber, Kenai 28.592

2nd Mirabelle Holmgren, Sissy 34.131

3rd Brylee DaRay, Monster 37.929

4th Maggie Sue Morgan, Lucy 1.15.770

12 to 17

1st Allison Hardt-Zeman, Lucky 21.354

2nd Abby Norman, Dino 30.927

18 to 39

1st Ali Nelson, Lucy 18.065

2nd Shelby Nation, Oreo 24.783

3rd Heide Morgan, Shadow 25.892

4th Mazi Brooks, Bonnie 45.949

40 and Over

1st Jeff Fruth, Peppy 21.518

2nd Barbara Hardt, Tonto 24.888

3rd Nancy Mulholland, Flip 29.327

4th Sheri Rasmussen, Shilo 34.755

Flag Race

11 and Under

Mackenzie Weber, Kenai 23.899

12 to 17

1st Allison Hardt-Zeman, Lucky 20.942

2nd Abby Norman, Dino 27.585

18 to 39

1st Mazi Brooks, Bonnie 48.278

2nd Heide Morgan, Shadow 1.12.817

40 and Over

1st Nancy Mulholland, Flip 13.01

2nd Stu Schultz, Zip 16.341

3rd Denise Arthur, Moon Shadow 16.756

4th Barbara Hardt, Tonto 28.943

Pole Bending

11 and Under

Mackenzie Weber, Kenai 47.549

Mirabelle Holmgren, Sissy 49.708

Maggie Sue Morgan, Lucy 1.36.62

12 to 17

1st Allison Hardt-Zeman, Lucky 31.602

2nd Abby Norman, Dino 44.541

18 to 39

1st Ali Nelson, Lucy 26.425

2nd Mazi Brooks, Bonnie 29.324

3rd Heide Morgan, Shadow 35.673

4th Shelby Nation, Oreo 46.412

40 and Over

1st Jeff Fruth, Peppy 30.528

2nd Stu Schultz, Zip 31.499

3rd Denise Arthur, Moon Shadow 37.453

4th Barbara Hardt, Tonto 37.52

5th Sheri Rasmussen, Shilo 47.522

6th Nancy Mulholland, Flip 50.084

Keyhole

11 and Under

1st Mackenzie Weber, Kenai 16.532

2nd Mirabelle Holmgren, Sissy 23.312

12 to 17

1st Allison Hardt-Zeman, Lucky 12.230

2nd Abby Norman, Dino 16.110

18 to 39

1st Ali Nelson, Lucy 09.66

2nd Mazi Brooks, Bonnie 09.945

3rd Heide Morgan, Shadow 13.981

4th Shelby Nation, Oreo 18.629

40 and Over

1st Jeff Fruth, Peppy10.376

2nd Barbara Hardt, Tonto 11.237

3rd Stu Schultz, Zip 11.612

4th Sheri Rasmussen, Shilo 21.479

5th Denise Arthur, Moon Shadow 32.429

6th Nancy Mulholland, Flip 1.06.743

Dollar Bill Race

17 and under:

1st place: Allison Hardt-Zeman

2nd place: Mirabelle Holmgren

3rd place: Abby Norman

4th place: Mackenzie Weber

Adults 18 and Over

1st place: ( tie) Jeff Fruth and Ali Nelson

2nd place: Barb Hardt

3rd place: Stuart Schultz

4th place: Heidi Morgan

5th place: Nancy Mulholland

6th place: Sherri Rasmassen

High Point

11 and Under

Mackenzie Weber, Kenai 25 points

12 to 18

Allison Hardt-Zeman 25 points

18 to 39

Ali Nelson, Lucy 20 points

40 and Over

Jeff Fruth, Peppy 20 points

Reserve High Point

11 and Under

Mirabelle Holmgren, Sissy 17 points

12 to 17

Abby Norman, Dino 20 points

18 to 39

Heide Morgan, Shadow 16 points

40 and Over

Barbara Hardt, Tonto 16 points

(Originally published in the July 27, 2017 print edition of The Mountain-Ear.)