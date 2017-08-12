Riders, steeds finish second event
Barbara Lawlor, Gilpin County. With only one more event to go in the Peak to Peak Gymkhana Buckle Series, the riders and their horses tested their grit last Saturday, June 22, at the Gilpin County Fairground. The categories challenge all age groups who are hoping to be among the top three winners, to add up the points for the final event next month.
It has been a period of improvement for many of the riders who have enjoyed competing in the equitation events as well as the hard riding barrels and keyhole; the horse/rider communication of the poles and flags.
Even 15 month old Maggie Morgan learned the ropes, with the help of adults who led her through the course.
The Buckle Series is sponsored by the Peak to Peak Healthy Communities Project with support from United Power and sponsorship by the Mountain-Ear, Nederland Equestrian School and Ridgeline Consulting. Rick Newman has been the incorrigible announcer, keeping the spectators snickering at his jokes. The next event is Saturday, August 19, 2017 at 9am during the Gilpin County Fair.
Equitation
11 and Under
1st Mackenzie Weber, Kenai
1st Mirabelle Holmgren, Sissy
12 to 17
1st Allison Hardt-Zeman, Lucky
2nd Abby Norman, Dino
18 to 39
1st Ali Nelson, Lucy
2nd Cody Allen, Oreo
3rd Heide Morgan, Shadow
40 and Over
1st Jeff Fruth, Peppy
2nd Barbara Hardt, Tonto
3rd Denise Arthur, Moon Shadow
4th Sheri Rasmussen, Shilo
5th Stu Schult, Zip
Barrel Racing
11 and Under
1st Mackenzie Weber, Kenai 28.592
2nd Mirabelle Holmgren, Sissy 34.131
3rd Brylee DaRay, Monster 37.929
4th Maggie Sue Morgan, Lucy 1.15.770
12 to 17
1st Allison Hardt-Zeman, Lucky 21.354
2nd Abby Norman, Dino 30.927
18 to 39
1st Ali Nelson, Lucy 18.065
2nd Shelby Nation, Oreo 24.783
3rd Heide Morgan, Shadow 25.892
4th Mazi Brooks, Bonnie 45.949
40 and Over
1st Jeff Fruth, Peppy 21.518
2nd Barbara Hardt, Tonto 24.888
3rd Nancy Mulholland, Flip 29.327
4th Sheri Rasmussen, Shilo 34.755
Flag Race
11 and Under
Mackenzie Weber, Kenai 23.899
12 to 17
1st Allison Hardt-Zeman, Lucky 20.942
2nd Abby Norman, Dino 27.585
18 to 39
1st Mazi Brooks, Bonnie 48.278
2nd Heide Morgan, Shadow 1.12.817
40 and Over
1st Nancy Mulholland, Flip 13.01
2nd Stu Schultz, Zip 16.341
3rd Denise Arthur, Moon Shadow 16.756
4th Barbara Hardt, Tonto 28.943
Pole Bending
11 and Under
Mackenzie Weber, Kenai 47.549
Mirabelle Holmgren, Sissy 49.708
Maggie Sue Morgan, Lucy 1.36.62
12 to 17
1st Allison Hardt-Zeman, Lucky 31.602
2nd Abby Norman, Dino 44.541
18 to 39
1st Ali Nelson, Lucy 26.425
2nd Mazi Brooks, Bonnie 29.324
3rd Heide Morgan, Shadow 35.673
4th Shelby Nation, Oreo 46.412
40 and Over
1st Jeff Fruth, Peppy 30.528
2nd Stu Schultz, Zip 31.499
3rd Denise Arthur, Moon Shadow 37.453
4th Barbara Hardt, Tonto 37.52
5th Sheri Rasmussen, Shilo 47.522
6th Nancy Mulholland, Flip 50.084
Keyhole
11 and Under
1st Mackenzie Weber, Kenai 16.532
2nd Mirabelle Holmgren, Sissy 23.312
12 to 17
1st Allison Hardt-Zeman, Lucky 12.230
2nd Abby Norman, Dino 16.110
18 to 39
1st Ali Nelson, Lucy 09.66
2nd Mazi Brooks, Bonnie 09.945
3rd Heide Morgan, Shadow 13.981
4th Shelby Nation, Oreo 18.629
40 and Over
1st Jeff Fruth, Peppy10.376
2nd Barbara Hardt, Tonto 11.237
3rd Stu Schultz, Zip 11.612
4th Sheri Rasmussen, Shilo 21.479
5th Denise Arthur, Moon Shadow 32.429
6th Nancy Mulholland, Flip 1.06.743
Dollar Bill Race
17 and under:
1st place: Allison Hardt-Zeman
2nd place: Mirabelle Holmgren
3rd place: Abby Norman
4th place: Mackenzie Weber
Adults 18 and Over
1st place: ( tie) Jeff Fruth and Ali Nelson
2nd place: Barb Hardt
3rd place: Stuart Schultz
4th place: Heidi Morgan
5th place: Nancy Mulholland
6th place: Sherri Rasmassen
High Point
11 and Under
Mackenzie Weber, Kenai 25 points
12 to 18
Allison Hardt-Zeman 25 points
18 to 39
Ali Nelson, Lucy 20 points
40 and Over
Jeff Fruth, Peppy 20 points
Reserve High Point
11 and Under
Mirabelle Holmgren, Sissy 17 points
12 to 17
Abby Norman, Dino 20 points
18 to 39
Heide Morgan, Shadow 16 points
40 and Over
Barbara Hardt, Tonto 16 points
(Originally published in the July 27, 2017 print edition of The Mountain-Ear.)
