Gilpin County Sports 

Riders, steeds finish second event

Barbara Lawlor 83 Views 0 Comments

Barbara Lawlor, Gilpin County.  With only one more event to go in the Peak to Peak Gymkhana Buckle Series, the riders and their horses tested their grit last Saturday, June 22, at the Gilpin County Fairground. The categories challenge all age groups who are hoping to be among the top three winners, to add up the points for the final event next month.

It has been a period of improvement for many of the riders who have enjoyed competing in the equitation events as well as the hard riding barrels and keyhole; the horse/rider communication of the poles and flags.

Even 15 month old Maggie Morgan learned the ropes, with the help of adults who led her through the course.

 

The Buckle Series is sponsored by the Peak to Peak Healthy Communities Project with support from United Power and sponsorship by the Mountain-Ear, Nederland Equestrian School and Ridgeline Consulting. Rick Newman has been the incorrigible announcer, keeping the spectators snickering at his jokes. The next event is Saturday, August 19, 2017 at 9am during the Gilpin County Fair.

 

 

Equitation

11 and Under
1st Mackenzie Weber, Kenai
1st Mirabelle Holmgren, Sissy

12 to 17
1st Allison Hardt-Zeman, Lucky
2nd Abby Norman, Dino

18 to 39
1st Ali Nelson, Lucy
2nd Cody Allen, Oreo
3rd Heide Morgan, Shadow

40 and Over
1st Jeff Fruth, Peppy
2nd Barbara Hardt, Tonto
3rd Denise Arthur, Moon Shadow
4th Sheri Rasmussen, Shilo
5th Stu Schult, Zip

 

Barrel Racing

11 and Under
1st Mackenzie Weber, Kenai 28.592
2nd Mirabelle Holmgren, Sissy 34.131
3rd Brylee DaRay, Monster 37.929
4th Maggie Sue Morgan, Lucy 1.15.770

 

12 to 17
1st Allison Hardt-Zeman, Lucky 21.354
2nd Abby Norman, Dino 30.927

18 to 39
1st Ali Nelson, Lucy 18.065
2nd Shelby Nation, Oreo 24.783
3rd Heide Morgan, Shadow 25.892
4th Mazi Brooks, Bonnie 45.949

40 and Over
1st Jeff Fruth, Peppy 21.518
2nd Barbara Hardt, Tonto 24.888
3rd Nancy Mulholland, Flip 29.327
4th Sheri Rasmussen, Shilo 34.755

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Flag Race

11 and Under
Mackenzie Weber, Kenai 23.899

12 to 17
1st Allison Hardt-Zeman, Lucky 20.942
2nd Abby Norman, Dino 27.585

18 to 39
1st Mazi Brooks, Bonnie 48.278
2nd Heide Morgan, Shadow 1.12.817

40 and Over
1st Nancy Mulholland, Flip 13.01
2nd Stu Schultz, Zip 16.341
3rd Denise Arthur, Moon Shadow 16.756
4th Barbara Hardt, Tonto 28.943

 

 

 

Pole Bending

11 and Under
Mackenzie Weber, Kenai 47.549
Mirabelle Holmgren, Sissy 49.708
Maggie Sue Morgan, Lucy 1.36.62

12 to 17
1st Allison Hardt-Zeman, Lucky 31.602
2nd Abby Norman, Dino 44.541

18 to 39
1st Ali Nelson, Lucy 26.425
2nd Mazi Brooks, Bonnie 29.324
3rd Heide Morgan, Shadow 35.673
4th Shelby Nation, Oreo 46.412

40 and Over
1st Jeff Fruth, Peppy 30.528
2nd Stu Schultz, Zip 31.499
3rd Denise Arthur, Moon Shadow 37.453
4th Barbara Hardt, Tonto 37.52
5th Sheri Rasmussen, Shilo 47.522
6th Nancy Mulholland, Flip 50.084

 

Keyhole

11 and Under
1st Mackenzie Weber, Kenai 16.532
2nd Mirabelle Holmgren, Sissy 23.312

12 to 17
1st Allison Hardt-Zeman, Lucky 12.230
2nd Abby Norman, Dino 16.110

18 to 39
1st Ali Nelson, Lucy 09.66
2nd Mazi Brooks, Bonnie 09.945
3rd Heide Morgan, Shadow 13.981
4th Shelby Nation, Oreo 18.629

40 and Over
1st Jeff Fruth, Peppy10.376
2nd Barbara Hardt, Tonto 11.237
3rd Stu Schultz, Zip 11.612
4th Sheri Rasmussen, Shilo 21.479
5th Denise Arthur, Moon Shadow 32.429
6th Nancy Mulholland, Flip 1.06.743

 

Dollar Bill Race

17 and under:
1st place: Allison Hardt-Zeman
2nd place: Mirabelle Holmgren
3rd place: Abby Norman
4th place: Mackenzie Weber

Adults 18 and Over
1st place: ( tie) Jeff Fruth and Ali Nelson
2nd place: Barb  Hardt
3rd place: Stuart Schultz
4th place: Heidi Morgan
5th place: Nancy Mulholland
6th place: Sherri Rasmassen

 

High Point

11 and Under
Mackenzie Weber, Kenai 25 points

12 to 18
Allison Hardt-Zeman 25 points

18 to 39
Ali Nelson, Lucy 20 points

40 and Over
Jeff Fruth, Peppy 20 points

 

Reserve High Point

11 and Under
Mirabelle Holmgren, Sissy 17 points

12 to 17
Abby Norman, Dino 20 points

18 to 39
Heide Morgan, Shadow 16 points

40 and Over
Barbara Hardt, Tonto 16 points

 

 

(Originally published in the July 27, 2017 print edition of The Mountain-Ear.)

Barbara Lawlor

Barbara is a reporter for The Mountain-Ear.

You May Also Like

Gilpin County Commissioners : Year In Review

John Scarffe Comments Off on Gilpin County Commissioners : Year In Review

Gilpin County Sheriff’s Report July 21,2014 –August 4,2014

Barbara Hardt Comments Off on Gilpin County Sheriff’s Report July 21,2014 –August 4,2014

Gilpin County trades South Beaver Creek parcels

John Scarffe Comments Off on Gilpin County trades South Beaver Creek parcels