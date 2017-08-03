Public Works summer projects

John Scarffe, Nederland. After clearing parking lots and streets during the heavy mid-May snow, Nederland Public Works began its summer maintenance program in June. On June 3, 2017, Public Works employees helped haul off truck loads of trash during the annual Town Cleanup.

The next week, on June 6 to 8, Department staff attacked the Town Hall parking lot. First, they hosed down the remaining trash from the winter snow and patched pot holes. On June 7, the south half of the lot was closed while they put down new striping and handicap parking space paint. The next day, the north half was closed for the same procedure.

“We currently don’t have a regular schedule for repainting the lot, and I honestly don’t remember the last time it was painted.” said Public Works Director Chris Pelletier. “I know the department’s striping machine has been in storage for a while, and the Town may have contracted it out last time.

“As the department matures, so do its skills and it is able to take more on,” Pelletier said. Public Works will be cleaning and stripping First Street and rebuilding the Tungsten Trail at the Weir Bridge later this month.

“We will continue to focus on the downtown area throughout the summer. The Visitors Center will be repainted at the end of the month with the help of some volunteers,” Pelletier said.

(Originally published in the June 15, 2017 print edition of The Mountain-Ear.)