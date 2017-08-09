Paul A. Leeman 10-30-1930 to 7-1-2017

Paul A. Leeman’s amazing life ended peacefully at age 86 in Newport Beach, California, on July 1, 2017. Paul was born in New York City on October 30, 1930 to Estelle (nee Leiberman) and Irving Leeman. He graduated from Horace Mann School and then earned a degree in business administration from Syracuse University. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean war.

After working in the family business, Ambassador Factors Corporation, he had a diverse and eclectic career producing and promoting the visual, performing, and film arts. His successes included distributing the films “My Brilliant Career” and “Mephisto” (Oscar-winner for Best Foreign Language Film, 1981) and the Broadway show “Annie”. He loved fine food and drink, and was perhaps happiest with a Cuban cigar, observing the world from his homes in New York City or Newport Beach.

He is survived by his beloved wife of sixteen years, Vernice Gabriel Leeman of Newport Beach, his cherished daughter Cathy Leeman “LG” Stiers (Rocky) of Nederland, Colorado and his dearly loved son Larry Leeman (Rebecca) of Albuquerque, New Mexico, and grandchildren Samantha Stiers, Laura Stiers, the late Chai Isaac Leeman, Ariel Leeman and Eden Leeman. He treasured his sister-in-law Anita Leeman, nieces Lisa Leeman, Alison Clay-Duboff, Susanne Leeman Heim, nephew Jonathan Leeman, and great-niece Baxter Clay. He was predeceased by his brother Morton H. Leeman.

He deeply loved his son-in-law Michael Gabriel, Michael’s wife Leann and their son Roman.

The last few years of Paul’s life were enriched by the friendship of Kenneth Odegi. To meet Paul was to love him. A person could have no better friend.

Paul will be laid to rest next to his parents and brother and four generations of the Leeman family that he so dearly loved. His family will miss him forever, and will carry on his legacy of love, generosity, good humor, and kindness.

Memorial contributions in Paul’s name can be made to the ACLU or

Calvary Hospital’s Calvary Fund,1740 Eastchester Road, Bronx,NY 10461.