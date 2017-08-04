Parking structure moves up

John Scarffe, Black Hawk. A three-level $5.7 million City parking structure rose before the Black Hawk City Council during a regular meeting on Wednesday, June 28, at 3 p.m., at 211 Church Street. The Council also looked at approving additional property for the Maryland Mountain trails and open space project and considered a temporary construction easement for painting at 185 Clear Creek Street.

Following an executive session toward the end of the meeting, the Council reconvened to discuss a resolution awarding the bid and approving the contract between Black Hawk and MW Golden Constructors.

The amount is not to exceed $5,427,864, plus a materials testing allowance of $200,000 for construction of the St. Charles Carriage House public parking structure, according to the request for Council action.

A construction management allowance of $100,000.00 was also requested, to be used on an as-needed basis when City staff requires additional technical support. The total construction budget totals $5,727,864.

The Gregory Street Relocation project is scheduled to be completed in late September of this year, according to the request. The next phase of the Gregory Street Redevelopment process is to construct the St. Charles Carriage House, which will be a 126-stall public parking structure located at the corner of Gregory Street and Bobtail Road.

DESMAN, Inc., and their sub-consultants prepared construction plans for this work. Representatives from 14 companies attended the mandatory pre-bid meeting, although several of these were subcontractors or suppliers. Six general contractors submitted bids, according to the request.

Matt Reed told the Council that the 126 parking stalls for the public will be spread out over three parking levels. Entrance for the first two levels will be off Gregory Street, and parking for the third level will be off Bobcat Road.

The plans for the project were completed in 2016 for $2.6 million. MW Golden had the lowest of the six bids and has done work in Black Hawk before at 231 Dubois Street and for Lodge Casino, Reed said. The company has experience with projects of this size and has built a parking structure before.

The Aldermen approved the resolution. They also approved the purchase of two properties for the Maryland Mountain trails project.

The City is in the process of acquiring 11 separate parcels on Maryland Mountain that are along or adjacent to the alignment of the Main Tramway line, according to the request for Council action. This main line will be the base trail for the Maryland Mountain open space.

The City has retained Western State Land Services, Inc., to make contact and provide third party negotiation services for these acquisitions. The City obtained appraisals for these parcels, according to the request.

The City has reached an agreement with property owner Daen Manriquez of the properties at 531 Chase Street including the Somes Lode and Millsite parcels for $110,000. Public Works Director Thomas Isbester said the property has been a bed and breakfast.

The City has received the executed purchase and sale agreement from Dorothy Lamb for the Surprise Lode parcel for $30,000. Staff brought a resolution to the Council in January thinking they had an agreement, but the owner changed her mind and retained legal counsel.

City Attorney Corey Hoffmann explained that the purchase now includes the mineral rights. Lamb’s husband bought the property, so now she is getting out of it what he paid for it.

Community Planning and Development Administrator Cynthia Linker introduced a resolution for the Temporary Construction Easement from Ron Servis, personal representative of 191 Clear Creek. It would grant temporary construction access for the exterior painting of 185 Clear Creek Street.

Linker said they normally don’t need to have an easement for exterior painting, but they need to access one side for painting 185 Clear Creek Street. They were advised to get an easement.

It is housekeeping paperwork, and then project will be on the way. The Aldermen approved the resolution.

City Manager Jack Lewis announced that the City received an award for loss control at the most recent annual meeting of the Colorado Intergovernmental Risk Sharing Agency, a municipality insurance agency.

The award means the City has outstanding management, Lewis said. The City’s department heads do a great job, and this is an award for them. A whole bunch of criteria goes into this, and it’s a job well done for all of the staff.

Finance Director Lance Hillis announced that the City’s 2016 Audit received an unqualified or clean opinion, which is what they’re looking for. Colorado State law requires that the financial statements of the City be audited by an independent Certified Public Accountant.

The City’s auditor, John Cutler & Associates, LLC, has issued a clean or unqualified opinion. This means the Financial Statements present fairly the financial position of the City. This is the best type of opinion an auditee may receive from an external auditor.

Originally published in the July 6, 2017 print edition of The Mountain-Ear.)