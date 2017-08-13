Panthers sweat out mini-camp

Barbara Lawlor, Nederland. Heat rose from the fake turf on the Nederland High School football field on Tuesday afternoon as six dedicated Panthers turned out for a week-long mini-camp. Kind of a jump start to the preseason practice which begins August 14.

The guys who took advantage of the chance to work out and train this week will have a bit of an edge over those who won’t begin for another two weeks. Shrugging off the summer leathery will be just that much easier.

Head coach Beth Buglione and assistant coach Chuck Doudna put the boys through detailed defense moves, one pair of limbs at a time, beginning the muscle memory that is needed for tackle technique.

Coach Buglione explained to them how to use the set, buzz, hit sequence. Using the set to focus, the buzz, the bouncing on the balls of their feet, to gather themselves, to gain control, and the hit to launch themselves at their opponent.

The boys did the drill over and over again, gaining ground each time, become more sure-footed and aggressive with each lunge. Learning how to hit the inside hip, they found their target. Learning how to roll away, tucking in their elbows and knees, they protected themselves from injury.

The coaches corrected the position of the body, the angle of attack, the eye to the sky move that gave them the most forward motion. All of these maneuvers will help the boys prepare for taking on real players with unpredictable moves.

