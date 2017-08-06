Community News Entertainment Nederland 

Nederland parade a crowd pleaser

Barbara Lawlor 56 Views 0 Comments

Barbara Lawlor, Nederland. Nederland’s last minute parade. It took a few determined people to put together the 2017 Nederland Fourth of July parade after it was announced that there would not be one. Tuesday’s parade was huge with a large crowd gathered along the first part of First Street. Timberline Fire Protection District firefighter Chip Smith drove one of the many fire vehicles from departments in the area.

 

(Originally published in the July 6, 2017 print edition of The Mountain-Ear.)

