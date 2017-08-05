Motorcyclists injured in 119 crash

Barbara Lawlor, Boulder County. A man and a woman were injured when the motorcycle they were riding lost control near the intersection of Hwy. 119 and Hwy 72 on Friday, June 16.

The couple was riding with a fellowship group out of Lubbock, Texas who were spending four days on the road. According to one of the bikers, the driver failed to negotiate a turn as the group headed north and the two of them were thrown off the bike.

Timberline Fire Prevention District, Gilpin Ambulance, AMR Ambulance, Nederland Police Department and Colorado State Patrol responded to the call. About 13 motorcycles and 26 people were on the highway while the scene was processed.

Both patients were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

(Originally published in the June 22, 2017 print edition of The Mountain-Ear.)