May Black Hawk Police Reports

On 5/1/17 an Officer responded to the Ameristar Casino on the report of an individual using false identification. There is suspect information.

On 5/1/7 Officers responded to the Isle Casino on the report of a theft. The suspect was contacted, issued a summons, and the property was recovered.

On 5/2/17 at approximately 12:35 a.m., an Officer responded to The Lodge Casino on a theft of a jacket. The male suspect was located and issued a summons for theft.

On 5/2/17 an Officer was dispatched to the Ameristar Casino on the report of an employee menacing incident, which occurred the previous week. The case is under further investigation.

On 5/5/17 an Officer took a call on a report of fraudulent activity. There is suspect information.

On 5/4/17 at 7:42 p.m., Officers were dispatched to the Saratoga Casino on a report of a theft. Suspect information was obtained and the investigation is ongoing.

On 5/4/17 Officers were dispatched to the Z Casino on a report of a theft. Minimal suspect information was available and the investigation is ongoing.

On 5/6/17 an Officer responded to the Isle Casino on the report of a counterfeit bill. There is suspect information.

On 5/6/17 an Officer responded to the Isle Casino on the report of found property. The item, an unknown substance, was collected and booked into evidence.

On 5/6/17 Officers responded to the KMM parking garage on the report of a hit and run. A suspect has been identified.

On 5/6/17 at approximately 9:22 p.m., Officers responded to 401 Main Street on a reported disturbance. A male was cited for harassment and was released.

On 5/7/17 at approximately 11:05 p.m., Officers responded to the Isle Casino on the report of a non-injury accident. Upon arrival, both vehicles were still touching and it was determined that the damage to the vehicles was not caused by this accident.

On 5/8/17 Officers took a report of a hit and run accident that occurred at the Z-Casino on 05/07/17. A suspect was identified and contacted.

On 5/8/17 at approximately 1:52 a.m., an Officer responded to the Ameristar Casino on a report of a found purse.

On 5/8/17 at approximately 4:50 p.m., Officers were dispatched to the Ameristar Casino on the report of a hit and run accident. A suspect has been identified.

On 5/9/17 at approximately 12:10 a.m., Officers observed a vehicle traveling Southbound on Main Street at Miners Mesa Road with expired registration. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver was unable to provide insurance. The registration on the vehicle was expired by a year and a half. The driver was issued a summons and the vehicle was towed.

On 5/9/17 Officers were dispatched to the Wild Card Casino on a report of a counterfeit bill.

On 5/9/17 Officers were notified of a REDDI vehicle heading northbound on HWY 119. The vehicle was stopped and male party, who was driving, was arrested on DUI.

On 5/10/17 at approximately 7:15 a.m., an Officer responded to the Isle Casino on a call of theft. There is suspect information.

On 5/10/17 an Officer responded to the Wild Card Casino on the report of a party trespassing on the premises. The suspect was issued a summons.

On 5/10/17 Officers were dispatched to the Ameristar Casino on a report of a disturbance and a male party was taken into custody.

On 5/10/17 Officers were dispatched to a call of damaged property at the Golden Gates Casino. After completing scene investigation, a summons was issued.

On 5/11/17 an Officer responded to the Isle Casino on the report of property damage traffic accident. A summons was issued.

On 5/11/17 an Officer responded to the Monarch Casino on the report of damaged property. There is suspect information.

On 5/11/17 Officers responded to the Gilpin Casino on a report of an injury due to a fall.

On 5/11/17 at approximately 8:08 p.m., a female party called Black Hawk Police Department to report Lost property. Information was gathered and the investigation is ongoing.

On 5/11/17 Officers were dispatched to the Ameristar Casino on the report of a disruptive individual. An ambulance was requested.

On 5/12/17 an Officer responded to the Ameristar Casino on the report of criminal trespass and criminal mischief. The suspect was later contacted and jailed.

On 5/12/17 at approximate 4:56 p.m., Officers were dispatched to the Ameristar on a report of an accident. The parties exchanged information and a state form was completed.

On 5/12/17 at approximately 7:08 p.m., Officers were performing an area check of the Ameristar Garage when they observed a party known to them sitting in the very back of a Jeep Cherokee. Upon clearance of the party officers were informed the party had a warrant for his arrest. The party was taken into custody and transported to the Gilpin County Jail.

On 5/13/17 Officers were dispatched to the Lodge Casino on the report of an individual setting a fire outside the building. The individual was contacted, and after investigation, the party was released from the scene.

On 5/13/17 at approximately 3:14 a.m., Officers were dispatched to the area of Gregory Street and Main Street on the report of an aggressive driver/ road rage incident. One male party was transported to Gilpin County Jail without incident.

On 5/13/17 an Officer responded to the Isle Casino on the report of a theft. The theft was unfounded, but the involved party was arrested for an outstanding warrant.

On 5/13/17 at approximately 12:30 a.m., an Officer stopped a motorcycle traveling the wrong way on Selak Street. The male driver was arrested and booked into Gilpin County Jail for various traffic infractions.

On 5/14/17 at approximately 4:35 p.m., Officers took a phone report of a hit-and-run accident which occurred on 05/12/17 at the Monarch Parking Garage. The investigation is ongoing.

On 5/14/17 at approximately 12:13 a.m., Officers were dispatched to the report of a physical disturbance at the Monarch Casino. Upon arrival, the officers attempted to contact one of the suspects and the suspect fled on foot. The suspect was apprehended and later transported to the hospital after being released from custody. The victim fled the scene and officers were unable to identify the victim.

On 5/14/17 at approximately 2:52 a.m., Officers responded to the Monarch Casino on the report of a trespass. The male party was released on a summons.

On 5/14/17 an Officer responded the Ameristar Casino on the report of an intoxicated male refusing to leave the property. The male is not currently in custody.

On 5/17/17 at approximately 9:30 p.m., Officers received a phone report regarding a missing female from the Isle Casino. The female party was later located.

On 5/15/17 Officers responded to the Ameristar Casino on the report of a counterfeit bill. The bill was collected and booked into evidence.

On 5/16/17 at approximately 1:38 a.m., an Officer performed a traffic stop with a vehicle displaying expired number tags in the Lady Luck parking garage. The female driver was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

On 5/16/17 at approximately 2:58 a.m., Officers responded to 488 Main Street on a call of a wallet theft. The suspect was contacted and issued a municipal summons and released.

On 5/16/17 at approximately 8:01 p.m. officers were dispatched to the Lady Luck Casino on the report of a theft. Officers are working to identify a suspect.

On 5/16/17 Officers responded to a report of fraudulent checks at the Mardi Gras Casino. The investigation is ongoing.

On 5/17/17 an Officer responded to the Sasquatch Casino on a report of theft. Suspect served with a summons.

On 5/17/17 at approximately 2:14 p.m., an Officer witnessed a male party walking near the Lodge Casino who had a warrant. The party was arrested and booked into the jail.

On 5/19/17 at approximately 11:39 p.m., Officers were dispatched to the Ameristar Hotel on the report of a disturbance. A female party was later taken into custody.

On 5/20/17 Officers were dispatched to an intoxicated party at the Ameristar Hotel. After an investigation, the party was released to Gilpin County Ambulance pending charges.

On 5/20/17 at approximately 11:55 p.m., an Officer performed a traffic stop in the 100 block of Miners Mesa Road. A male driver had a warrant and was booked into Gilpin County Jail.

On 5/21/17 at approximately 12:20 a.m., Officers were dispatched to the Ameristar Casino on the report of a disturbance between a male and female. After further investigation, the male party was taken into custody and transported to the Gilpin County Jail.

On 5/21/17 at approximately 2:05 a.m., Officers responded to the area of mile marker 7.5 on highway 119 on the report of a male party wearing black walking Northbound on the side of the highway. The male party was transported to Gilpin County Jail without incident.

On 5/21/17 at approximately 12:58 a.m., Officers observed a male party wearing all black, lying in the middle of Main street outside of the Lady Luck Casino. Officers located the male party in the Lady Luck Casino. The male party was transported to Lutheran Medical Center without incident.

On 5/21/17 Officers responded to the Ameristar Casino parking garage on the report of a vehicle break-in. No suspects have been identified.

On 5/22/17 at approximately 2:37 p.m., an Officer responded to the Monarch Casino on a report of a counterfeit bill. The bill was seized and booked into evidence.

On 5/21/17 at approximately 11:06 p.m., Officers responded to the Sasquatch Casino on the report of a disturbance.

On 5/29/17 at approximately 6:12 p.m., Officers received information from a bondsman that a party with warrants was in Black Hawk. The party was located and arrested on the warrants.

On 5/30/17 at approximately 12:42 a.m., Officers responded to the Mardi Gras Casino on a report of a stolen cell phone. Officers were unable to identify the suspect.

On 5/31/17 Officers found an abandoned motorcycle on Bobtail Road and Gregory Street. The owner did not return and the motorcycle was impounded.

On 5/31/17 an Officer responded to the Saratoga Casino on the report of trespass. A summons was issued.

