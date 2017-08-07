May and June Nederland Police

In May 2017, the Nederland Police Department gave out 35 non-parking related traffic tickets, 3 city ordinance tickets and 8 miscellaneous tickets.

On May 15, a Nederland officer was sent to a report of a male with a gun in the Old Town area. A possible altercation was in progress. When the officer arrived, he saw a woman standing in the street, upset and shaking. She said she was walking her dog and used a bag to pick up after him. She deposited the bag in a trailer full of trash. At that time, a man ran to the fence screaming at her. She reported that he was so angry he was spitting and his fists were clenched.

The woman told the man that the trailer was on town property. He jumped the fence and came toward her. She put up her hand and told him she had a firearm, but he continued to move toward her. At that point, she pulled her 357 revolver out of her waist band. The man lunged and kicked the gun out of her hand with his right leg. When she tried to pick the gun up, he kicked her in the lower left leg and left rib cage. He got the gun, picked it up and pointed it at her and said he was calling the police. She began screaming for help and called the police.

A second Nederland officer and a Boulder County Sheriff’s deputy arrived and approached the house where the man had entered. The suspect was inside. He showed the officer the gun, which was in a box. The officer secured the weapon.

The owner of the house said the suspect had come inside and stated that a woman had a gun and was throwing trash over the fence. The officer spoke to the suspect, who was agitated, and has a history of seizures. He showed the officer how he kicked the gun out of the woman’s hand. He said he jumped over the fence and kicked the gun out of her hand because she was arrogant and told him to shut up. The woman had a concealed weapons permit.

When the woman and the officer talked in her home the next day, he could tell she was having difficulty breathing and suggested that she see a doctor.

On May 26, an NPD officer and a BCSO deputy arrested the suspect on a Felony Affidavit Warrant. In the process of being arrested, the man went into a seizure. He was loaded into a NFPD ambulance and then to an AMR ambulance which transported the man to Boulder Community Hospital. The emergency room doctor told the officers that the man was faking the seizure.

Further tests did not produce a response from the suspect, but as the officer was leaving the room, the man jumped up and began to fight. The doctors said, “he went for my throat.”

The suspect was restrained and transferred to the jail. He woke up and was walking around in the jail as he was being booked on menacing and assault in the third degree.

On May 29, an officer responded to a shoplifting report where he found three juveniles in custody. One of the boys had taken a plastic blue colored funnel. An employee had seen him put it down his pants. The boys said they needed it to put oil in his brother’s vehicle. He said he was sorry, began to cry and asked to talk to his father. He apologized to the store owner and agreed to go through the local Restorative Justice Program.

In June, the NPD issued 20 non-parking tickets, 17 miscellaneous tickets, 8 parking tickets, 3 city ordinance tickets and 2 city ordinance traffic tickets.

On June 1, a Ned officer responded to a report of a trespass and property damage at a new home under construction. A foreman said that when he arrived at the construction site, he saw that a construction forklift as well as the house had been damaged. The forklift’s windshield and mirror had been broken, apparently by rocks which were still on the machine. Windows on the house were broken and a nail coil had been hammered into a structural beam. The owner will prosecute if suspects are identified.

On June 1, a woman came to the NPD saying she had just been assaulted by the owner of a business. She said she was sitting in front of a business when the owner of the neighboring business came over and yelled, saying that she was trying to buy meth from a customer and she should stay off his property. The two yelled at each other and then the owner knocked her coffee out of her hand and left.

The officer went to business to talk to the employee who said he heard a lot of yelling but didn’t see any fighting. The business owner said a regular customer had told him that the women asked him for money and if he had any meth. The owners said he didn’t want her dealing drugs in his restaurant. He admitted he knocked the coffee out of her hand, but said she had shoved it in his face. The witness said the woman had bragged about how the meth in Portland was better than in Colorado.

The woman said she no longer wanted to press charges and got a ride to Gordon Gulch.

On June 13, a man reported that someone had taken 12 aluminum wheels and 15 radiators from his shop. The items were worth about $1,000. The case is under investigation.

On June 15, a man reported that a someone came into TEENS inc. looking for a bike pump and was sent to a bike shop. Ten minutes later, he returned and took a green bike from the rack and left the black bike he came in on. The officer checked the town and campground and did not see the bike. He advised the person to tell the owner of the bike to file a report, but no report came in.

On June 25, the NPD was notified of a disturbance and car crash at the bank parking lot. While the officer was talking to witnesses a man said he was the third party involved in the incident. He said the driver of a white Isuzu was road raging against him while he was on his skate board, that he had to jump from his board to avoid being hit. The Isuzu then crashed into an Acura. The skateboarder had a bruise on his arm.

The officer then talked to a man who was using the ATM when he heard the crash and came outside to see the driver enter the next store. The officer saw the driver come out of the store. He took pictures of the crash scene which showed that the Isuzu jumped a curb and traveled 25 feet before hitting the parked Acura. The witness said it was speeding.

The skate boarder was treated by medics. He said he and the driver of the Isuzu have a history involving a former girlfriend. When the driver saw the skateboarder, he said he owed him money and the skateboarder left. Then he heard screeching tires and an accelerating engine before the Isuzu jumped the curb and hit the Acura.

When the officer entered the store, an employee said she saw the skateboarder punch the Isuzu driver through the car window. The employee says the driver asked her to take his back pack and hide it, which she refused to do. The back pack, as discovered later, contained a large knife, a handgun and 29 rounds of .40 caliber ammunition.

The store’s security video shows the Isuzu driving into the parking lot. Seconds later the skateboarder goes to the left side of the car and says something to the driver who starts to back away. The skateboarder follows the car and comes along beside it, when the driver turns hard, almost hitting him. The driver makes a U-turn to leave again and stops. The skateboarder appears agitated, goes to the car and throws a hard left hook into the car window. He then left, at which point the driver swerved into the line of travel that the skateboarder was taking.

The driver was charged with Assault in the First Degree and Menacing.