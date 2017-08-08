Massage therapist moves into 80 Big Springs

Barbara Lawlor, Nederland. The massive three-story building on Big Springs Road is gradually being occupied by a variety of businesses. One of them has moved into a room on the third floor which will house multiple health therapists.

Massage therapist Kate Reppucci and acupuncturist Michelle LaPointe asked for adjoining rooms with a door between them and moved in their equipment. The rooms have a depth of silence that works well for patients seeking treatment.

Kate loves her new office, the clean new paint and the opportunity to decorate it. She also likes the elevator, the only one except for the Nederland Community Center, which will allow disabled patients to access her room easily.

Her work is described as deeply effective muscular therapy, using a variety of techniques to untie the knots, stretch the muscles and coax the wear and tear out of the body.

Born in Westford, Massachusetts, a suburb of Boston, she grew up loving to get outside, to watch the apple orchards change, the horses down the block, and catching salamanders in the streams.

“You could say I was a tomboy, even though I took 14 years of ballet. I grew up with an older brother and a younger brother and a lot of boys in our neighborhood,” says Kate.

In high school she went on to the World Academy of Ballet. She was also a cheerleader, played field hockey, was involved in drama, participating in summer theater. To fill up every moment of her spare time, she also worked at Dunkin’ Donuts.

After high school, she took off on her own, going on a Grateful Dead Bust Tour, traveling to Washington DC, staying in hotels when she could and camping most of the time. She often did hair wraps for money. She ended up in Boulder, had a van at that time, and parked on the Hill. She began working in a deli and moved into an apartment.

“My parents taught me the ability to persevere; no matter what’s going on, you get up, dust yourself off and show up to work.”

In 2004, Kate suffered a serious head injury which took a long time to heal. At that time, her son was two years old and she decided to enter business school. She was hired to work in an office and realized that it felt a lot like work.

While recovering from her head injury, she received massage therapy to relieve the tension in her head and realized that she would like to help others get rid of their pain.

Massage school challenged her to work hard and gave her an ownership over her life.

Kate attended the Muscular Therapy Institute in Watertown, Massachusetts, graduating in 2006 from a therapeutic based program which is tailored to the individual, to finding the spots that need to be worked on.

After taking a 900 hour continuing education program she started her own business, “All About Massage,” which went really well. Half of her business came from her client list from Westward. She and Kelly, her business partner, ran the business for six years, but then Colorado began to pull at her. She returned to the mountains, finding a home in Gilpin County, in Mountain Meadows.

Kate practiced massage therapy behind Happy Trails and then moved to Good Life Pilates under The Deli which worked well for the next two years. Word of mouth brought in her clients and after three years of building up her practice, she began to think of the community and what it needed.

“When they built this building, I met with Steve and thought what he was doing was great, and then talked to Michelle and she wanted to practice more up here so we got side by side offices.”

Kate moved into the building on June 1, as soon as the Karowe’s got their certificate of occupancy. By that time, a handful of other businesses had moved in, including Accounting Specialists. It was quiet, the first time Kate has had that luxury, which is so essential to therapy.

Therapeutic massage is about utilizing different modality techniques, about tailoring the treatment to a client’s needs. When dealing with back surgery, there is more tension, scar tissue and tight connective tissue which affects the facia in the muscles holding up the organs.



“This is a new way of looking at anatomy, looking at the layers of connective tissue. I often use cross fiber friction, using different speeds and different direction to surprise the muscles, a way of moving tissue.”

Kate says she anticipates growing her practice in the new building and says she has always shared, recommending referrals to other therapists in town if she learns her client will thrive somewhere else.

Even though Nederland is saturated with therapists, she says they all help each other, turning the greatest competition into the greatest ally.

To reach Kate for an appointment call 303.250.7231.