Local Libations take a walk on the wildside

Arwen Ek, Nederland. When you sip on a tall, cool pint in the taproom at the Very Nice Brewing Company, you’re probably not thinking about how this could be good for you…or what’s in this drink anyway? and where did it come from? This summer, the answers to those questions are both inspiringly local and deliciously wild.

The Holistic Homestead and Very Nice Brewing Company have been collaborating on unique brews inspired by the wild edible and medicinal plants that grow right in our back yards. Jeffrey Green of Very Nice was particularly impressed when I introduced him to pineapple weed, a small and unassuming weed that prefers roadside ditches and the cracks in sidewalks.

Pick the tiny pineapple-shaped bud and squeeze the juice onto your fingertips, however, and you will experience the unforgettably sweet, vanilla-pineapple perfume of this common and lowly weed.

As a matter of fact, pineapple weed is related to German Chamomile and can be used in the same way – as a relaxing cup of tea before bed.

For Very Nice’s Summertime Ale, Jeffrey threw in heaping amounts of Pineapple Weed, along with lemon balm and rose petals and buds. The yellows, greens and pinks swirled in the boiling brew releasing their medicinal secrets until the decoction cooled, was strained, given yeast and sugar and allowed to ferment. Of course, Jeffrey’s process is sterile, controlled, and a bit more complicated than that – but that’s the basic idea. Fermentation accentuates the qualities of the herbs, and alcohol brings the medicinal energy directly to the meridians.

What is lemon balm?

Melissa Officinalis is a sweet, minty plant with delicate, tiny purple flowers. She is a hardy, voracious perennial in your garden and an unexpected angel in deserted, overgrown fields (yes, even at this altitude!). She is known to open the heart chakra, circulate heart qi, and is an excellent sedative and anti-depressant. Her flavor is mint and lemon, her essential oils persist.

Lemon Balm has an extensive history of topical applications and is recommended in the bath, or infused in wine to soothe rashes and relieve itching from bug bites. Speaking of relaxing baths, Susan Green, co-founder and proprietress of Very Nice Brewing Company, has made a beer soap with the Very Nice Summertime Ale – what a beautiful way to relax and cleanse inside and out! (You can buy her beer soaps at the Very Nice Taproom in Nederland).

Rose Petals and Buds

Wild roses are blooming all over the mountains this time of year. I never have enough time to forage for all of them – while leaving enough for the bees, and snacking on the soft, sweet petals in the mid-morning sun.

Topically, rose petals and buds are cleansing and softening, and are often found in face creams or skin toning products. Homemade rosewater is one of the easiest and most accessible must-have remedies in your herbal kitchen: gather a jar full of fresh picked rose petals (no pesticides, please!), throw in a pot with an equal amount of water. Bring to a boil, cover the pot, turn heat off and let sit for at least an hour. The water should have absorbed the color and fragrance of the petals and buds. Strain and save in the fridge up to one month.

Use your homemade rose water in face washes and creams (by adding a little witch hazel or coconut oil), and also enjoy traditional Indian desserts (like rosewater lassi) that uplift and clarify body and mind.

The Holistic Homestead is a 501c3 nonprofit dedicated to increasing health literacy, building healthy communities and advocating for the medically underserved in the Peak to Peak region. Follow our blog, become a member, and order unique and locally crafted products at http://theholistichomestead.org.