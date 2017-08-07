June Black Hawk Police

On 6/1/17 Officers responded to the Lady Luck Hotel on a report of a theft from a hotel room. A report was taken and the investigation is ongoing.

On 6/1/17 an Officer responded to the report of stolen property at the Isle Casino. A report was taken.

On 6/1/17 Officers were dispatched to the Z Casino on the report of a counterfeit fifty-dollar bill. The bill was seized, and placed into evidence at the police department.

On 6/1/17 Officers were dispatched to the intersection of Mill St. and Main St. for an injury in the intersection. An Ambulance was dispatched and transported one party. A report was completed.

On 6/1/17 an Officer responded to the Lady Luck Casino on the report of fraud. Possible suspects have been identified.

On 6/2/17 at approximately 2:36 a.m. Officers responded to the Lady Luck Hotel on a report of a female having a medical issue. The female party was contacted and transported to the hospital.

On 6/3/17 an Officer responded to the call of fraudulent possession of counterfeit currency. There is a suspect.

On 6/3/17 an Officer responded to the Lady Luck Casino on the report of a theft. The suspect was contacted and issued a summons. The property was returned to the victim.

On 6/3/17 an Officer responded to the Saratoga Casino on the report of damage to private property. A suspect has been identified.

On 6/3/17 at approximately 10:30 p.m. an Officer responded to the Z Casino on a report of theft. There are possible suspects.

On 6/4/17 at approximately 1:46 a.m. an Officer initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle. The driver of the vehicle was transported to the Gilpin County Jail without incident.

On 6/4/17 an Officer responded to the Ameristar Parking Garage level 6 on the report of a domestic disturbance. There is one suspect in custody.

On 6/5/17 at approximately 2:34 a.m. Officers responded to the Ameristar Casino on the report of found weapons. The weapons were not serialized and ownership could not be proven. The items were collected to later be destroyed.

On 6/6/17 at approximately 2:14 a.m. Officers responded to the Monarch Casino on a call of party who had a warrant.

On 6/8/17 an Officer responded conducted a traffic stop in the 400 block of Main Street. The driver was taken into custody on two outstanding warrants.

On 6/8/17 an Officer contacted a vehicle with an expired temporary tag on the 300 block of Main St. The temporary tag was fictitious and was confiscated. The vehicle was towed and a summons was issued to the owner.

On 6/9/17 at approximately 2:30 a.m., an Officer responded to the Saratoga Valet on the report of an individual sleeping behind the wheel of their vehicle. One suspect is in custody for DWAI.

On 6/9/17 at approximately 8:00 a.m., a phone report was taken for stolen property. All needed information was gathered case is ongoing.

On 6/9/17 an Officer responded to the Lady Luck parking garage on a report of a male party who was known to be trespassed from the property. The male party was issued a Gilpin County Summon for trespassing.

On 6/9/17 an Officer responded to the Isle Casino on report of a counterfeit bill. A report was taken and the bill was confiscated.

On 6/9/17 an Officer dispatched to the Ameristar Casino on the report of found drugs. A suspect was arrested and transported to the Gilpin County Jail.

On 6/10/17 Officers responded to a report of a distressed woman at the Black Hawk Police Department. During the call, one of the parties was issued a summons for a protection order violation.

On 6/9/17 an Officer responded to the intersection of 119 and Richman Street on the report of a vehicle accident. There were no injuries.

On 6/9/17 an Officer was dispatched to the Z Casino on the report of lost property.

On 6/10/17 at approximately 3:11 a.m., Officers responded to level 4 of the KMM parking garage on the report of a handgun stolen from a vehicle. There is no suspect information.

On 6/10/17, at approximately 4:12 a.m., an Officer responded to level five of the Ameristar Parking Garage on the report of two individuals possibly consuming narcotics. Two suspects are in custody.

On 6/10/17 an Officer responded to the Ameristar Casino on the report of a possible harassment. The report was unfounded.

On 6/10/17 an Officer responded to a report of a traffic accident. After investigating the accident, a summons was issued for careless driving.

On 6/10/17 Officers responded to the Lodge Casino on the report of a disturbance between guests. A suspect was contacted, issued a summons, and escorted off property.

On 6/10/17 Officers responded to the Isle Casino on the report of a counterfeit 20-dollar bill. The bill was collected and booked into evidence.

On 6/11/17 at approximately 12:38 a.m., Officers responded to the Ilse Casino on a report of a disturbance. A male party was arrested for an outstanding warrant and harassment charges.

On 6/11/17 at approximately 4:33 a.m., an Officer performed a traffic stop with a vehicle weaving on Highway 119 and Main Street. The male driver was arrested on an outstanding felony warrant.

On 6/11/17 at approximately 2:07 a.m., an Officer responded to the Canyon Casino on the report of two males who had gone into the closed kitchen and cooked themselves chicken fingers.

On 6/11/17 Officers observed what appeared to be an abandoned vehicle parked at Gregory St. and High St. The vehicle was redtagged and then towed on 06/12/17.

On 6/12/17 at approximately 1:06 a.m., an Officer met with a party who found a license plate. The plate was booked into evidence.

On 6/13/17 Officers were dispatched to the area of Dory Hill Road, on the report of a known intoxicated female party driving. After contact and further investigation, she was arrested for DUI and transported to Gilpin County Jail.

On 6/13/17 at approximately 11:13 p.m. an Officer responded to the Lodge Casino on a report of a male party unconscious and breathing. CPR and lifesaving maneuvers were performed by BHPD and Gilpin Paramedics, but the party was later pronounced deceased.

On 6/14/17 at approximately 2:20 a.m., Officers responded to the Isle Casino on a call of a disruptive male refusing to leave. The male party was arrested and booked into the Gilpin County jail.

On 6/15/17 an Officer took a phone report of a possible assault. A possible suspect has been identified.

On 6/15/17 an Officer was dispatched to the Sasquatch Casino on a report of found drugs. A male party was taken into custody on an unrelated warrant.

On 6/16/17 Officers responded to the 100 block of Main St. on the report of a party smoking from a pipe. The party was contacted, issued a summons, and arrested on an unrelated warrant.

On 6/17/17 a Sergeant observed a driver commit a traffic infraction. The driver was issued a citation.

On 6/17/17 at approximately 3:01 a.m., Officers responded to the Ameristar Casino on the report of theft of a wallet.

On 6/18/17 at approximately 1:02 a.m., an Officer responded to the Ameristar Casino on a report of parties snorting an unknown substance from a straw in their vehicle. A female party was arrested for possession of cocaine.

On 6/19/17 at approximately 7:02 a.m., an Officer responded to the Lodge Casino on a report of a party trespassing. The party was issued a municipal summons.

On 6/19/17 at approximately 5:10 p.m., an Officer responded to the Isle Casino on a report of damage to a city light pole by an ace express bus. A report was taken.

On 6/20/18 an Officer was dispatched to the Ameristar parking garage on the report of a hit and run accident. No suspect vehicle information was obtainable.

On 6/20/17 at approximately 10:33 p.m., an Officer responded to the 100 block of Main Street on a report of a city light pole knocked over. The wind caused the damage and a report was taken.

On 6/21/17 an Officer responded to the Z Casino for a theft of alcohol. A report was taken.

On 6/22/17 an Officer was dispatched to the Monarch Casino on the report of theft. A possible suspect has been identified.

On 6/23/17 an Officer was dispatched to the Isle Casino on the report of a counterfeit bill. Bill was collected and a report taken.

On 6/24/17 Officers responded to the Lady Luck Casino on the report of a party with two counterfeit bills. The bills were collected and booked into evidence.

On 6/25/17 Officers responded to the area of mile marker 5.3 on Highway 119 to assist the Gilpin County Sheriff’s Office on a report of a disturbance.

On 6/25/17 at approximately 4:02 p.m., Officers responded to the Isle Casino on the report of a hit-and-run accident. The suspect was located and charged accordingly.

