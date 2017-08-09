Arts Community News Entertainment Music & Events 

HPAF showcases Colorado artists

Barbara Lawlor 41 Views 0 Comments

Barbara Lawlor, Nederland.  The telling thing about the High Peaks Art Festival is that so many of the artists return year after after year. Local artists are eager to display their work side by side with talented artists from all over the Front Range who attract destination shoppers.

Last weekend, Saturday, June 24 and Sunday, June 25, the Nederland downtown area was packed with art lovers who shopped at the booths set up in the Nederland Visitor Center parking lot. Having walked into town, the visitors also crossed the highway into the downtown business area to take a look at the shops in town and hit the restaurants.

 

At 12:30 on Saturday, festival director Cathy Stiers, award presenters and Kris Larsen, the Mayor of Nederland, handed out the prizes, cash and ribbons to the winners in each category.

Artist Award Sponsors ~ 2017
BEST OF SHOW – $ 250 cash, Sponsor: The Mountain Ear
Dave Felkley Memorial Award – $150 cash, Sponsor: First Tracks Consulting Services,Inc.
Best of Fine Craft – $100 cash, Sponsor: New Moon Bakery
Best of Fine Art – $100 cash, Sponsor: Metro Brokers/bouldermountainhomes.com
Best of Jewelry – $75 cash, Sponsors: Wes and Susan Schneider
Best of Photography – $50 cash. Sponsor: Peak to Peak Counseling
Best of Colorado- $50 cash, Sponsor: The Business Connection
Best of Nederland – $50 cash, Sponsor: Janette & Julian Taylor
Best of Ceramics – $50 cash, Sponsor: Geek for Hire, Inc.
Best of Wood -$ 50 cash, Sponsor: Loran Smith Woodworking
Best of Sculpture – $50 cash, Sponsor: Carousel of Happiness

 

 

Chai Isaac Leeman Memorial Award- $75 cash, Sponsor: Cathy Leeman Stiers, in memory of her beloved nephew. To be awarded to the artist whose work features the most creative use of color.

 

HPAF 2017 Artist Award Sponsors

 

  *  All awards are cash prizes, with ribbons *

BEST OF SHOW        The Mountain- Ear  $250 – Darien Bogart ( painting)

 

DAVE FELKLEY MEMORIAL AWARD    First Tracks Consulting Service   $150

                                                                    – Jessica Moore ( woodcuts)

 

CHAI ISAAC LEEMAN MEMORIAL AWARD    Cathy Leeman Stiers  $100

                                                                      – Julie Glassman ( jewelry)

BEST OF FINE ART      Eleanor Yeager boulderMountainHomes.com.     $100

                                                                  – Bruce Miller ( painting)

BEST OF FINE CRAFT     New Moon Bakery  $100

                                                       -Donna Kubik ( jewelry)

Best of Colorado                The Business Connection   $50

                                                     – Tony Prodzinski ( stone sculpture)

Best of Photography      Peak to Peak Counseling   $ 50

                                                          -Roger Doak

Best of  Sculpture            Carousel of Happiness    $50

                                                         -David Jessup

Best of Ceramics            Geek for Hire,Inc.   $ 50 cash

                                                      -Alyssa Westenbroek-Koster

Best of Jewelry               Susan & Wes Schneider of Nederland    $ 75

                                                       – Michele Throne

Best of Woodworking.    Loran Smith Woodworking  $50

                                                   – Joseph Sikora

Best  of  Nederland          Janette & Julian Taylor    $ 75

                                                  – Bruce Miller ( painting)

 

 

 

 

(Originally published in the June 29, 2017 print edition of The Mountain-Ear.)

 

Barbara Lawlor

Barbara is a reporter for The Mountain-Ear.

You May Also Like

Volunteer position open

Barbara Hardt Comments Off on Volunteer position open

Rescues, fires and marijuana grows

Barbara Hardt Comments Off on Rescues, fires and marijuana grows

Skiers have one more race before state

Barbara Lawlor Comments Off on Skiers have one more race before state