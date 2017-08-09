HPAF showcases Colorado artists

Barbara Lawlor, Nederland. The telling thing about the High Peaks Art Festival is that so many of the artists return year after after year. Local artists are eager to display their work side by side with talented artists from all over the Front Range who attract destination shoppers.

Last weekend, Saturday, June 24 and Sunday, June 25, the Nederland downtown area was packed with art lovers who shopped at the booths set up in the Nederland Visitor Center parking lot. Having walked into town, the visitors also crossed the highway into the downtown business area to take a look at the shops in town and hit the restaurants.

At 12:30 on Saturday, festival director Cathy Stiers, award presenters and Kris Larsen, the Mayor of Nederland, handed out the prizes, cash and ribbons to the winners in each category.

Artist Award Sponsors ~ 2017

BEST OF SHOW – $ 250 cash, Sponsor: The Mountain Ear

Dave Felkley Memorial Award – $150 cash, Sponsor: First Tracks Consulting Services,Inc.

Best of Fine Craft – $100 cash, Sponsor: New Moon Bakery

Best of Fine Art – $100 cash, Sponsor: Metro Brokers/bouldermountainhomes.com

Best of Jewelry – $75 cash, Sponsors: Wes and Susan Schneider

Best of Photography – $50 cash. Sponsor: Peak to Peak Counseling

Best of Colorado- $50 cash, Sponsor: The Business Connection

Best of Nederland – $50 cash, Sponsor: Janette & Julian Taylor

Best of Ceramics – $50 cash, Sponsor: Geek for Hire, Inc.

Best of Wood -$ 50 cash, Sponsor: Loran Smith Woodworking

Best of Sculpture – $50 cash, Sponsor: Carousel of Happiness

Chai Isaac Leeman Memorial Award- $75 cash, Sponsor: Cathy Leeman Stiers, in memory of her beloved nephew. To be awarded to the artist whose work features the most creative use of color.

* All awards are cash prizes, with ribbons *

BEST OF SHOW The Mountain- Ear $250 – Darien Bogart ( painting)

DAVE FELKLEY MEMORIAL AWARD First Tracks Consulting Service $150

– Jessica Moore ( woodcuts)

CHAI ISAAC LEEMAN MEMORIAL AWARD Cathy Leeman Stiers $100

– Julie Glassman ( jewelry)

BEST OF FINE ART Eleanor Yeager boulderMountainHomes.com. $100

– Bruce Miller ( painting)

BEST OF FINE CRAFT New Moon Bakery $100

-Donna Kubik ( jewelry)

Best of Colorado The Business Connection $50

– Tony Prodzinski ( stone sculpture)

Best of Photography Peak to Peak Counseling $ 50

-Roger Doak

Best of Sculpture Carousel of Happiness $50

-David Jessup

Best of Ceramics Geek for Hire,Inc. $ 50 cash

-Alyssa Westenbroek-Koster

Best of Jewelry Susan & Wes Schneider of Nederland $ 75

– Michele Throne

Best of Woodworking. Loran Smith Woodworking $50

– Joseph Sikora

Best of Nederland Janette & Julian Taylor $ 75

– Bruce Miller ( painting)

(Originally published in the June 29, 2017 print edition of The Mountain-Ear.)