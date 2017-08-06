Gymkhana adds trail event
Barbara Lawlor, Gilpin County. Last Saturday’s Equestrian Play Day, a two part event, added trail rides to the morning horse show events. Crossing a bridge, backing up, weaving between poles and staying on the trail were all part of the horsemanship trials.
The Gilpin County Senior Living volunteers served food at the gymkhana as one of their fundraisers towards building a senior center in Gilpin County.
Official Results:
Western Equitation
Intermediate
1st Eve Colton, Radcliffe Man
2nd Allison Hardt-Zeman, Lucky
3rd Maggie Deniers, Gypsy Gold
Advanced
1st Nancy Billings-Colton, Bay Friend
2nd Barbara Hardt, Tonto
3rd Jeff Fruth, Peppy
Western Horsemanship
Intermediate
1st Eve Colton, Radcliffe Man
2nd Allison Hardt-Zeman, Lucky
Advanced
1st Jeff Fruth, Peppy
2nd Nancy Billings-Colton, Bay Friend
3rd Barbara Hardt, Tonto
Western Trail
Beginner
1st Nolan Underwood, Montana
2nd Katy Morisset, Mazie
Intermediate
1st Eve Colton, Radcliffe Man
2nd Rebecka Allen, Fancy
3rd Allison Hardt-Zeman, Lucky
4th Cody Allen, Oreo
5th Maggie Deniers, Gypsy Gold
6th Shelby Nation, Tattle
Advanced
1st Nancy Billings-Colton, Bay Friend
2nd Jeff Fruth, Peppy
3rd Barbara Hardt, Tonto
Barrels
10& Under
1st Nolan Underwood, Montana 1.04
11-14
1st Allison Hardt-Zeman, Lucky 25.3
13-18
1st Eve Colton, Radcliffe Man 44.2
19+ Just for Fun
1st Barbara Hardt, Tonto 25.88
2nd Shelby Nation, Oreo 32.08
3rd Cody Allen, Oreo 32.78
4th Rebecka Allen, Fancy 36.82
5th Maggie Demeirs, Gypsy Gold 41.02
6th Katy Morisset, Mazie 48.06
19+
1st Ali Nelson, Lucy 20.42
2nd Jeff Fruth, Peppy 22.89
3rd Nancy Billings-Colton, Bay Friend 24.19
4th Art Morisset, Montana 28.36
5th Heide Morgan, Shadow 36.81
Pole Bending
10& Under
1st Nolan Underwood, Montana 104.06
11-14
1st Allison Hardt-Zeman, Lucky 31.8
13-18
1st Eve Colton, Radcliffe Man 53.06
19+ Just for Fun
1st Barbara Hardt, Tonto 35.648
2nd Cody Allen, Oreo 44.71
3rd Shelby Nation, Oreo 46.179
4th Rebecka Allen, Fancy 51.864
5th Katy Morisset, Mazie 61.57
6th Annemarie Fruth, Shiloh 83.75
19+
1st Ali Nelson, Lucy 28.07
2nd Jeff Fruth, Peppy 29.962
3rd Nancy Billings-Colton, Bay Friend 32.42
4th Heide Morgan, Shadow 42.36
Speed Ball
11-14
1st Allison Hardt-Zeman, Lucky 15.21
13-18
1st Eve Colton, Radcliffe Man 15.39
19+ Just for Fun
1st Barbara Hardt, Tonto 14.651
2nd Maggie Demeirs, Gypsy Gold 18.81
3rd Rebecka Allen, Fancy 21.89
4th Annemarie Fruth, Shiloh 42.17
19+
1st Ali Nelson, Lucy 11.23
2nd Nancy Billings-Colton, Bay Friend 12.08
Key Hole
10& Under
1st Nolan Underwood, Montana 18.3
11-14
1st Allison Hardt-Zeman, Lucky 7.74
13-18
1st Eve Colton, Radcliffe Man 20.17
19+ Just for Fun
1st Barbara Hardt, Tonto 7.8
2nd Maggie Demeirs, Gypsy Gold 9.49
3rd Cody Allen, Oreo 9.818
4th Rebecka Allen, Fancy 10.52
5th Shelby Nation, Oreo 11.36
6th Katy Morisset, Mazie 17.18
7th Annemarie Fruth, Shiloh 21
19+
1st Jeff Fruth, Peppy 10
2nd Nancy Billings-Colton, Bay Friend 7.164
3rd Ali Nelson, Lucy 7.328
4th Art Morisset, Montana 8.575
5th Heide Morgan, Shadow 9.39
The next Equestrian Play Day will be held on Saturday, August 26, 2017.
(Originally published in the July 20, 2017 print edition of The Mountain-Ear.)
You must log in to post a comment.