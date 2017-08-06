Gymkhana adds trail event

Barbara Lawlor, Gilpin County. Last Saturday’s Equestrian Play Day, a two part event, added trail rides to the morning horse show events. Crossing a bridge, backing up, weaving between poles and staying on the trail were all part of the horsemanship trials.

The Gilpin County Senior Living volunteers served food at the gymkhana as one of their fundraisers towards building a senior center in Gilpin County.

Official Results:

Western Equitation

Intermediate

1st Eve Colton, Radcliffe Man

2nd Allison Hardt-Zeman, Lucky

3rd Maggie Deniers, Gypsy Gold

Advanced

1st Nancy Billings-Colton, Bay Friend

2nd Barbara Hardt, Tonto

3rd Jeff Fruth, Peppy

Western Horsemanship

Intermediate

1st Eve Colton, Radcliffe Man

2nd Allison Hardt-Zeman, Lucky

Advanced

1st Jeff Fruth, Peppy

2nd Nancy Billings-Colton, Bay Friend

3rd Barbara Hardt, Tonto

Western Trail

Beginner

1st Nolan Underwood, Montana

2nd Katy Morisset, Mazie

Intermediate

1st Eve Colton, Radcliffe Man

2nd Rebecka Allen, Fancy

3rd Allison Hardt-Zeman, Lucky

4th Cody Allen, Oreo

5th Maggie Deniers, Gypsy Gold

6th Shelby Nation, Tattle

Advanced

1st Nancy Billings-Colton, Bay Friend

2nd Jeff Fruth, Peppy

3rd Barbara Hardt, Tonto

Barrels

10& Under

1st Nolan Underwood, Montana 1.04

11-14

1st Allison Hardt-Zeman, Lucky 25.3

13-18

1st Eve Colton, Radcliffe Man 44.2

19+ Just for Fun

1st Barbara Hardt, Tonto 25.88

2nd Shelby Nation, Oreo 32.08

3rd Cody Allen, Oreo 32.78

4th Rebecka Allen, Fancy 36.82

5th Maggie Demeirs, Gypsy Gold 41.02

6th Katy Morisset, Mazie 48.06

19+

1st Ali Nelson, Lucy 20.42

2nd Jeff Fruth, Peppy 22.89

3rd Nancy Billings-Colton, Bay Friend 24.19

4th Art Morisset, Montana 28.36

5th Heide Morgan, Shadow 36.81

Pole Bending

10& Under

1st Nolan Underwood, Montana 104.06

11-14

1st Allison Hardt-Zeman, Lucky 31.8

13-18

1st Eve Colton, Radcliffe Man 53.06

19+ Just for Fun

1st Barbara Hardt, Tonto 35.648

2nd Cody Allen, Oreo 44.71

3rd Shelby Nation, Oreo 46.179

4th Rebecka Allen, Fancy 51.864

5th Katy Morisset, Mazie 61.57

6th Annemarie Fruth, Shiloh 83.75

19+

1st Ali Nelson, Lucy 28.07

2nd Jeff Fruth, Peppy 29.962

3rd Nancy Billings-Colton, Bay Friend 32.42

4th Heide Morgan, Shadow 42.36

Speed Ball

11-14

1st Allison Hardt-Zeman, Lucky 15.21

13-18

1st Eve Colton, Radcliffe Man 15.39

19+ Just for Fun

1st Barbara Hardt, Tonto 14.651

2nd Maggie Demeirs, Gypsy Gold 18.81

3rd Rebecka Allen, Fancy 21.89

4th Annemarie Fruth, Shiloh 42.17

19+

1st Ali Nelson, Lucy 11.23

2nd Nancy Billings-Colton, Bay Friend 12.08

Key Hole

10& Under

1st Nolan Underwood, Montana 18.3

11-14

1st Allison Hardt-Zeman, Lucky 7.74

13-18

1st Eve Colton, Radcliffe Man 20.17

19+ Just for Fun

1st Barbara Hardt, Tonto 7.8

2nd Maggie Demeirs, Gypsy Gold 9.49

3rd Cody Allen, Oreo 9.818

4th Rebecka Allen, Fancy 10.52

5th Shelby Nation, Oreo 11.36

6th Katy Morisset, Mazie 17.18

7th Annemarie Fruth, Shiloh 21

19+

1st Jeff Fruth, Peppy 10

2nd Nancy Billings-Colton, Bay Friend 7.164

3rd Ali Nelson, Lucy 7.328

4th Art Morisset, Montana 8.575

5th Heide Morgan, Shadow 9.39

The next Equestrian Play Day will be held on Saturday, August 26, 2017.

(Originally published in the July 20, 2017 print edition of The Mountain-Ear.)