Grasses and Dogs

Deb D’Andrea, Nederland. Colorado offers a variety of terrains that provide lovely habitat for all kinds of plant life, from beautiful aromatic flowers to grasses that fill a field for all to romp. While out with your dog, it’s good to keep an eye on what plants are in the area where you are. Recently I visited Crestone where my Girls encountered a unique grass that had a long tail with a cone shape at the top. These grasses quickly embedded themselves into their fur as the spikes were not only at the top of the grass but along the entire piece. This design allowed the grass to quickly migrate through their fur to their skin. I don’t know what these grasses are called, as I didn’t discover the original plant; but they were abundant enough that all three Girls picked them up.

Most people are familiar with foxtails, a grass found in many places that attach to your dog’s fur, and can burrow into their skin; or if inhaled can cause issues in the nasal cavity. Foxtails can puncture right through your dog’s skin, migrating into their body and in some cases, have been found in a dog’s organs! It is essential to remove these grasses as soon as possible to help minimize any chance of them puncturing the skin.

When I travel I always bring my dog gear, brushes, combs, tick tool, and an assortment of other items. After hiking, I’ll break out the brushes and combs, and spend a good hour going through everyone to remove any hitchhikers, be it a burr, grass, tick or in some cases, fleas. This hour of grooming has proved valuable over and over again to help capture and remove many an unwanted item. Removing these immediately is essential in ensuring they don’t cause any harm to your pet.

Inspecting the belly, arm and leg pits, ears, paws, and where the harness meets fur are the usual areas with issues. After an inspection, a good gentle brushing or combing will help you discover any unwanted items and help you remove them before an issue arises. Checking any bedding for these grasses is good, as I’ve found numerous times there will be a burr or piece of grass awaiting my dog in their bed.

