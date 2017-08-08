Community News Nederland Schools & Kids 

Food Pantry summer lunch program for kids

Barbara Lawlor 35 Views 0 Comments

Barbara Lawlor, Nederland. Summer school and Food Pantry. Nederland Elementary School summer school students received a bag of nutritious food from the Nederland Food Pantry and cups of ice cream at the end of the day. One of the students donned the string of beads her teacher Larissa Albright passed out to all students in celebration of the Independence Day holiday. (Originally published in the July 6, 2017 print edition of The Mountain-Ear.)

 

 

 

Barbara Lawlor

Barbara is a reporter for The Mountain-Ear.

You May Also Like

Marie Allen retires

Barbara Lawlor 0

Joining the NES family

Barbara Lawlor Comments Off on Joining the NES family

BCHA public hearing on housing in Ned

Barbara Lawlor Comments Off on BCHA public hearing on housing in Ned