Final courthouse estimates approved

John Scarffe, Gilpin County. For the second meeting in a row, the Gilpin County Board of County Commissioners reviewed cost estimates for maintenance and updates to the Gilpin County Courthouse during a regular meeting at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, June 27, at the courthouse. The Commissioners also received boundary line adjustment applications, liquor license renewal applications and a request to officially appoint an emergency management director.

At the June 13 meeting, Public Works and Facilities Director Bill Paulman and Bill Harrington with Alpha Services, LLC, presented cost estimates for carpet, painting and asbestos abatement at the courthouse. After discussion, the Commissioners decided to eliminate work on the third floor and wondered whether painting could be done in a separate project, so they agreed on a work session to explore the estimates further.

Paulman and Harrington came back to the June 27 meeting with another set of estimates. The high estimate for carpeting and painting totaled $268,623 and wood floor and painting totaled $370,274, a difference of $101,651.

Board Chair Gail Watson said the decision today is how to proceed. “We were not able to make a decision in the work session. We know we’re in the ballpark.” The question is whether to put down carpet versus replacing the woodwork.

In the overall estimate, the wood floor is $102,000 more than carpet. Is it an option we can afford? Watson asked. Commissioner Ron Engels said, “To me, even though the initial outlay for doing wood floors is more, it is historically accurate and better for long-term funding.”

Watson said this would come from general fund unappropriated funds, which is one of the reasons they are looking to reduce costs. As usual, Gilpin County has more needs and requests than funding.

“New wood floors would be beautiful, but I don’t think we can afford it at this time,” Watson said. “Carpet would be warmer in the winter months, and it would reduce noise.”

Commissioner Linda Isenhart suggested the County get a quote from three vendors and see the difference. Harrington said, “I think we’re pretty close and have a good comparative document.”

Isenhart said that she has new wood floors in her home and her dogs go sliding off. Get carpet so the staff doesn’t go sliding around. Watson said, “My issue is the $102,000.”

The Commissioners asked Clerk and Recorder Colleen Stewart what she thought, and she said she prefers the wood flooring. “A lot of staff members have mold and other allergies, and I think it would be a cleaner work environment.”

Engels said the reason they started down this path was because of the condition of the carpet. They had to hire someone to do a deep clean, and that’s what started this whole conversation when they saw the voucher come through. They had tripping issues with the carpet and were not able to keep it adequately clean.

Paulman said that when you get dirt down in there, it’s hard to keep it clean. Watson said that eventually you have to take care of wood floors.

Paulman said he always sees a hard surface in public buildings. Wood is easier to clean, and mats have a hard backing. “They are not expensive. It looks like a carpet kind of material but it’s not carpet, and you can do a high pressure wash on it.”

Engels made a motion that they issue a Request for Proposal (RFP) for wood flooring, interior painting, moving and asbestos abatement to be published. Watson voted against the motion, but it passed two to one.

Watson said, “We are excited to be moving forward,” and Paulman said, “It will be hectic for a while but good in the long run.”

County Planner Dan Horn introduced an application for a Boundary Line Adjustment on behalf of Wesley and Shirley Arends on Dory Hill Road. The Arends received approval at the June 14, 2017, Black Hawk Council meeting to disconnect their land from the City of Black Hawk, which places it in unincorporated Gilpin County.

Horn said he was not sure about the reason behind the adjustment and didn’t know whether the Arends want to develop it or use it for open space, but they just wanted all their property in Gilpin County and not Black Hawk.

The Board approved the Boundary Line Adjustment. Chris Perret in the Sunrise Heights Addition to the Gilpin Gardens Subdivision requested a Boundary Line Adjustment to move lot three further west, Horn said. He owns three lots, and it’s a simple change.

Perret wants to build on both lots and will sell the third lot. The Board approved the adjustment.

Board Deputy Clerk Sharon Cate submitted Liquor License Renewal Applications for Underground Liquor, 15107 Highway 119, and Pickle Liquors, 661 Highway 46. Sheriff’s reports had no concerns, and the Board approved both renewals.

The Board officially appointed Gilpin County Sheriff’s Sergeant Kevin Armstrong as County emergency management director, although he has been acting in that capacity. Sheriff Bruce Hartman said it was an oversight on their part that they didn’t bring this to the Board before.

Watson said she reached out to a professional designer to refresh the County logo. The Board already approved $400, but she was quoted receiving three different options for $1,500. The designer will provide a woodcut style, add a woman to the zodiac and clean up the existing logo for the three options. She asked the commissioners for an additional $800, and the Board approved.

(Originally published in the July 6, 2017 print edition of The Mountain-Ear.)