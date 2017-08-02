Farmer’s Market begins

Barbara Lawlor, Nederland. This summer’s Farmer’s Market had its debut on Sunday, May 28, under grey skies, a chilly breeze and with a glimpse of the sun now and then, pretty normal weather for the end of May.

Camille Thorson, the Farmer’s Market manager, said the turnout was great for their first event of the summer and looks forward to the second market on June 11 from 10-2 p.m.

Tomato plants were everywhere, ranging from smaller ones to two foot high beauties ready for the garden from Syzygy Starter Plants. A wide variety of sprouts and spinach and lettuce and other goodies for the salad lovers were available. Fresh garlic was frequently sniffed.

Tastes of honey of myriad flavors from a variety of flowers were enjoyed by market goers.

Lara Mastro brought in samples of her soaps and lotions. A vendor inviting people to experience the Healing Power of Sound through Harmonic Resonance Therapy set up shop to let people know about his Samurai Alchemy sound therapy services in the Nederland area.

Erin O’Brien had flats of plants, starters grown at her Magnolia Road home. Nine-year-old Cassidy Williams drove her electric scooter around the ball field, giving the smaller children rides while a gang of kids ran behind her.

People who craved organically grown local food went home happy with their purchases and it was just the beginning. Each market will offer more vendors and more produce throughout the summer.



Thorson says the market will have a Fall Fest in October, with plans of bringing in a pumpkin patch.