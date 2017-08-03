Dog rescued from S. Boulder Creek

Barbara Lawlor, Nederland. On Friday, June 8, around 1:30 p.m. Boulder County Dispatch received a call asking for a response to “a dog in the water,” about three quarters of a mile from the Hesse Trailhead. The south fork of Boulder Creek gushes down towards the townsite, especially at this time of year when snowmelt accumulates, turning the creek into a frothing, whitewater series of rapids and waterfalls.

The owner of the dog told rescuers that the seven-year-old yellow lab, named Sage, was running off leash when she disappeared from view. When the hikers continued down the trail, they saw Sage in the water, being swept downstream by the swift water current. Sage managed to climb onto a rock in the middle of the creek and although there wasn’t room for her to lie down, she managed to stand on the rock, safe but stranded there until rescuers arrived.

Dispatch asked for response from the Nederland Fire Protection District, Boulder Emergency Squad’s swift water team, Boulder County Sheriff’s Office deputies and American Medical Response who hiked to the scene.

NFPD firefighter Jim Harrison said that up to 50 emergency personnel had responded to the location. A similar rescue took place a few years ago when another dog went into the water and clambered onto a logjam in the middle of the stream. The dog’s owner, afraid the dog would jump back into the creek, went into the water and held onto the dog while rescuers set up a technical rescue to assist both of them to shore. It was a happy ending.

On Friday, the dive team knocked down a couple of trees across the creek, enabling rescuers to ford the water to set up a system of ropes and pulleys forming a safety line. The technical rescue was performed by BES rescuer Cliff Rosell, who used the safety line to reach Sage. Harrison says that while workers set up the ropes, Sage stood calmly on the rock observing the action.

Rosell then carried Sage to the south side of the creek, where BES set up a high line from the south side of the creek to the north side to transport Sage and Cliff back to the owner and rescuers.

Sage was cold and wet but not injured. Rosell was not injured and there was a happy reunion as both dog and rescuer were pulled out of the water.

Dogs, especially labs, are tempted to step into the deceptively calm water along the shore of Boulder Creek, where a sudden drop deposits them in the swift water current raging down the middle of the stream.

This year is especially dangerous as May’s three foot snow storm begins its spring melt and runoff toward Barker Reservoir. The snowpack is 300 percent above average for this date and water levels and water volume will continue to be above normal for the foreseeable future.

The Boulder County Sheriff’s office asks hikers to stay out of the fast moving water and to keep their dogs safe while walking near the water.

Dave Booton with the BC Office of Emergency Management said that Boulder Creek is running high and fast. Barker Dam spilled over last week and the creek is running at 556 cubic feet per second at the Boulder Falls intersection. When velocity reaches 700 cfs, a ban on water craft will be put into effect.

Booton suggests that anyone getting into the water be prepared with a helmet, a wet suit a PFD and a whistle. A woman, a first time kayaker, was rescued from a rock where she became stranded after being upended before a series of rapids. Booton also suggests that novice kayakers take lessons before setting off into swift water streams.

