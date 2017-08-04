Demos popular at Art at Center reception

Barbara Lawlor, Nederland. People love to play with paint. They especially love to try their hand at being artists when an artist they admire takes them step by step through their individual process. No matter how detailed, each person’s attempt to emulate the artist results in a totally unique image.

Last Thursday night’s Demonstrations by Artist reception was a hit among art buffs, from young children to teens to veteran art show attendees.

Watercolor artist Nancy Sullo handed each participant a photograph of a girl, a paint brush, watercolor paper and paint and showed them how to set up the background and how to portray the details of the dress, the face, the shoes. A couple of teens struggled trying to make their painting like the photograph until they realized that the photo was an image they could represent however they wanted; they didn’t have to replicate it.

Marilyn Pinaud demonstrated how to use paint knives rather than brushes in her work. Pinaud’s Hot Summer Memories won second place at the Central City Juried Art Show and she won second place at the Art at the Center. Her complex and moody “Misty” was one of her works on display at the NCC that also gave her a second place in the local show.

Marilyn says, “I am exploring new visions through abstract paintings and semi-abstract, stylized landscapes. After over five years with a serious illness, I feel I am painting from my soul with strong spirit and honesty.”

Mary Beth Sherrod was a clear first place winner in the People’s Choice awards. Her Boat and Dock photo was the most popular, but people liked all of her photos; the lone red aspen leaf in a field of golden ones, the pine shadows on snow.

There was a three-way tie for third place, with three other artists very close behind these, it was a stiff competition this time:Nancy Sullo, Gail Pederson, and Serene Karplus.

In all, there were 18 participants in the new show.

Watercolor artist Annie Thayer organized the reception and showed up with her nephews Oscar, 8, and Dwight, 6, from Montgomery, Texas. Her portrait of them from two summers ago in Yellowstone, joined the Art at the Center show, finished one day before the opening.

Gourmet appetizers and wine were served and once again, the Art at the Center reception was one of the most enjoyable, classy events of the season.

(Originally published in the June 22, 2017 print edition of The Mountain-Ear.)