Courthouse updates estimated

John Scarffe, Gilpin County. The Gilpin County Board of County Commissioners reviewed options and cost estimates for maintenance and updates to the Gilpin County Courthouse during a regular meeting at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, June 13, at the courthouse. The Board also received a minor subdivision plan for Severance Lodge and discussed an Equestrian Play Day.

Public Works and Facilities Director Bill Paulman and Bill Harrington with Alpha Services, LLC, presented cost estimates for carpet, painting and abatement at the courthouse. The documents he gave the Board were just to get budgetary estimates. When he gets the go ahead for the project, he will get a minimum of three bids.

The estimate to replace carpeting totals $152,041.95 for seven weeks of labor. That total involves $39,043.65 carpet and labor, which includes a 15 percent contingency; abatement totals $29,457.60 with a 20 percent contingency; moving furniture and equipment totals $60,729.90 with a 10 percent contingency; telephone totals $1,320 with a 20 percent contingency; IT totals $5,980.80 with a 20 percent contingency; and project management through Alpha Services, LLC, totals $15,510 with a 10 percent contingency.

Painting would cost $171,473.50 with a 10 percent contingency. The estimate also calls for $6,139.10 in project management and $2,829.20 in moving costs. Total carpeting and painting is estimated at $332,482.75 for ten weeks of labor.

The estimate divides the work into groups based on location and walls. Motor vehicle needs to get done, which would affect seven employees, Harrington said. The only abatement that has to be done is the second-floor hallway in back of the main meeting room, the commissioners’ room and the third floor.

Board Chair Gail Watson said she has been questioning whether the third floor needs to be done. It’s primarily storage except for the community development director’s office. Harrington said that would save quite a bit of money.

Deputy Clerk Sharon Cate asked if they would evacuate staff, and Harrington said they have work stations that would fit in very nicely, but they would move staff and furniture out. They could move a trailer into the parking lot and move office furniture in there.

Watson also said the first floor hallway, commissioners’ meeting room and first floor stairwell are in pretty good shape, so that could be eliminated. Commissioner Ron Engels asked how they will manage access to the building. Paulman said they can’t block off access, but they could build a cage with plastic so people could walk underneath it.

County Attorney Jim Petrock said that no general contractor is involved, but the project is in the range where someone would have to be bonded. Engels said the reason for including painting is because of economy of scale. Harrington said that’s still the plan. The estimate is broken out as two separate line items, but it really becomes one project.

The schedule for carpet would be seven weeks, but painting would take 14 weeks, Harrington said. They don’t have to paint trim, only the walls and ceiling, and that really cuts down on the cost.

Paulman said the only way to do the trim is to sand down to bare wood and refinish it, and that would be a large project, and Watson said that’s a different conversation. She wants to refinish the floors where possible and replace the carpet in existing areas.

Harrington said it would be a combination of painted wood, tile and mastic. Tile abatement includes taking up the tile up. If it breaks up, the asbestos can get out into the atmosphere. Paulman said that it’s down in the grain, so you never get it all out. You have to remove the flooring.

Harrington showed a sample of the flooring material, and Watson said this is work session material. Engels said he would like to see some variations on a theme. “If we decided not to do painting now, we would have to revisit moving employees, so I would like to see costs.”

Paulman said it’s a significant undertaking to decide what you can live with. They would have to add the cost of moving to the painting again. Commissioner Linda Isenhart said the Commissioners needed to agree on prioritizing and triaging the most important items. Maybe they could put back the painting for later.

Watson said they could have a work session on the subject on Thursday. Harrington said he will eliminate the third floor from the estimates and bid painting as a separate project.

Watson then recused herself from the next item on the agenda and moved to the other side of the table, where she was joined by County Planner Dan Horn. Engels nominated Isenhart as Chair Pro-Tem and she took over the gavel.

Horn told the Board that Watson wants to divide the Severance Lodge Lot at 19411 Highway 119 into two lots via a minor subdivision exemption with Transfer of Development Rights (TDR). One lot would be five acres, and the other 2.3 acres, and Watson would like to transfer development rights to the subject site.

“The applicant would purchase a qualifying development right,” according to the plan. “Depending on the TDR option utilized, the net change in total County-wide development rights would be either zero or minus one.”

Engels said the purpose is to be able to build, and that gets us back to zero, maintaining the status quo. Watson said it is figured on total acreage, so it could be a negative. Horn said the plan falls in line with the County’s zoning codes regarding a building envelope.

Staff recommended approval of the proposed subdivision exemption conditioned on the applicant purchasing a minimum of 2.7 acres of undeveloped land in Gilpin County, thereby increasing the total area to ten acres. Watson also must present a final exemption plat to the Board, the building envelope cannot exceed 25 percent of the land area, the TDR sending site must be restricted from future development via a conservation easement to Gilpin County, and the preliminary plan approval will expire in two years.

Watson said she has a large lot and a big house. She wants a small house, and it’s too far away to be a mother-in-law house. She would pay a fee of $8,200 for the transfer of development rights so she can separate the property. Then she would sell her house and build a new house.

Watson would be increasing the density by her house, but she wants to protect the view, so the fewer buildings on the highway the better it would be. “What if I find a mining claim, and that’s okay because people are starting to build on them. I just need to start doing this now, so I’m asking for preliminary approval so I can save money and start surveying.”

The Board approved the minor subdivision preliminary plan review. The Board also approved a request from Krystal Meyer to use County facilities and equipment for an Equestrian Play Day. Three events will take place during the summer. The first one was on Saturday, June 10. The second event will be on July 15, and the End of Summer Show will be on August 26.

The Equestrian Play Day events begin with a horse show at 9 a.m. including Western and English Equitation and Horsemanship. A Gymkhana beginning at 1:30 p.m. includes barrels, poles, keyhole and speed ball. The office charge per rider is $5, entry fee per event is $5, and the all-day fee per rider is $30.

Isenhart asked if training was available for the kids who are riding horses, and Meyer said she had a lot of inexperienced adults at the first event. “My beginning horse show is to encourage proper riding and to be a good horseman, and that’s the goal for adults and kids, so they can find out what they can do better. We will have some college kids judge the next one.”

The organization is a nonprofit, Meyer said, and they made $300 during the first event. She has her own insurance, and everyone signs participant forms that cover the facility owner so they are not liable.

