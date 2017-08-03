Claudia Kuster : A life of joy remembered

Barbara Lawlor, Nederland. Claudia Kuster loved to dance.

She also loved to teach, loved kids, animals, her family, travel and loved to paint rocks.

Her memorial held at the Nederland Elementary School last Saturday, June 10, 2017, was all about what Claudia loved, who she loved and who loved her.

The memorial was a true celebration of her life, bringing together a group of former teachers and students, parents and friends who knew Claudia from the very beginning of her teaching career at NES.

She came to Colorado from Michigan where she had taught special education. In 1983, Sandy Bradbury, who had just begun working in the office, was asking around for a ride to Boulder when Claudia offered to take her down the canyon. “She was driving her motorcycle. We became good friends after that.” Sandy remembers that Claudia taught in the white building behind the old school, which is now the Nederland Community Center.

At that time, Don Hansen was the principal and Bev Marler was the music teacher, and each year, at the end of the annual talent show, Hansen and his group of teacher rock stars would perform their own special version of a 50’s song that would bring the house down.

Marler says she was always designated to run the lights during the big number. “Claudia was always in the middle of the talent show. She always enjoyed being on stage, was never shy or embarrassed at getting up and dancing. During one show, she pulled me onto the stage with her, always wanting everyone to join in on the fun. I never saw her without a smile on her face.”

It was her smile that encouraged her students to try; the smile that let them know she was not judging, that she was caring about them and pleased with their efforts.

Former teacher Molly Melamed says, “Claudia was always a great support in the classroom, helping the kids who faced many challenges.”

NES physical education teacher Mary Joyce says Claudia had an infectious laugh, that led people to laugh with her, making them feel better about a situation and about themselves. “She was always upbeat with the kids.”

Claudia’s memorial mirrored who she was and how she will be remembered. It was a time to eat, drink and dance, which is what she would have wanted. The memorial organizers set up a table in the back room covered with rocks and brushes and paint and guests were asked to paint a rock for Claudia; all of which will be used to construct a permanent memorial at the school. Her ashes will be scattered behind the school.

When Claudia’s husband Mike got up to speak, he told the crowd of hundreds that their support was mind-blowing, and he thanked everyone for coming.

“Claudia was positive, open, honest, accepting and caring and there wasn’t a bad bone in her body. We are here to laugh. After going through thousands of pictures in the last few days, I saw Claudia in a lot of places, with a lot of people having many adventures, smiling all the time. This is not a day of mourning.

“In 2013, we went trekking in Nepal for seven days and were invited to visit a man with two children who cooked us food. So, typical of Claudia, she emptied her back pack and got out clothes and money for the family.”

Claudia’s daughter who has recently been accepted to Tuft’s graduate school said, “With her, there are no bad memories. She was best at the cottage, where we spent a month in the summer. We made bagels, put together jig saw puzzles and ate hot fudge sundaes. We rode horses on the beach. Mom instilled in me the three S’s: be sweet, strong and smart and she always modeled these things for me.”

On road trips, Claudia would play memory games with her daughter, always teaching her. She told her to always remember people’s names and to be kind to every living creature. She was a Star Trek fan because of all the strong female characters.

Helping students meet their challenges was Claudia’s forte. Denise Thibedeau says both of her children were in Claudia’s room. “She had a sparkling energy. She helped my kids grow into the people that they are today.”

Linnaea Thibedeau, now a Nederland High School student said she always looked forward to being in Claudia’s class. “She virtually taught me how to read.”

Mikaela’s best friend said Claudia was her second mom and remembers the time that they all went to the Boulder High Haunted House and whenever she and her friends would scream and scream, Claudia laughed and laughed. “She was there for every part of our lives.”

NES principal Jeff Miller said he was a proud colleague of Claudia’s. He once watched her maneuvering a series of multiple handshakes with a student and realized that she could always hook the students into a learning situation. “Her work was so profound. She was all about the kids.”

First impressions can last forever. Former teacher Randy Sachter says she remembers that Claudia showed up at the old school wearing a giant black motorcycle helmet and a leather jacket and asked if there was anywhere she could change into job interviewing clothes.

“We became volunteer rangers one summer but it would take forever to get from one place to another because she would always stop and talk to everyone. She will always be my BFF.”

She never complained says teacher Tammy Forrest. “She always said that someday the bad days would stop. ‘It’s going to be all right,’ she said.”

Former NMSHS student Ike Thibedeau said Claudia worked with him from first to fifth grade, helping him learn around his dyslexia. “Whenever I went into her class, she had a smile for me and instantly I felt happy. I owe so much to her, my love of life and school and I thank her for that.”

Claudia’s cousin Karen Hubbard reiterated, “Claudia, you were more than a teacher…you were our friend.”