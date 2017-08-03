Community News Gilpin County Sports 

Champs widen leader gap

Barbara Lawlor 124 Views 0 Comments

Barbara Lawlor, Gilpin County.  After four weeks of play, the Gilpin County Adult Co-ed Softball League Standings put the Champs, still undefeated, with a 7-0 win record. They are pulling away from the second place Acers and Blue Sox who are about neck and neck.

The 2017 Ned’s Double Black Diamond team
Back Row: Mike Pedulla, Scott Beardslee, Hayden Krizman, Christine Hutchinson, Matt Hernandez, Adam Johnson and Neil Sullivan Middle Row: Adrian Bezanis, Jae Rosenthal, Ashley Norton, Kristen Webb, Courtney Clemmer and Ian Naudain Front Row: Jesse Nuckols, Bee Brogan and Danna Barris. Not pictured: Julie Jandreau, Larissa Roninson, Ricky Wenzel, Jason Lutz, Dan Stuart Ayanna Issac, Julia Laing, Billy Laing, Kirk Ulmer and team mom Laurie Roberts.

It is just halfway through the season and although anything can happen in the next month, the Champs have been known to covet their lofty place at the top of the pack.

 

The Acers came through last year and could possibly catch up, but only if the Champs have a major setback, a couple of bad weeks to a couple of great weeks for Len Cortez’s team.

 

The Acers beat the Blue Sox, 9-6 last week and beat the Gilbillies 12-5. The Champs played only one game and beat the Blue Sox, 18-8.

 

Although the Ned’s Double black Diamond team is in last place, they have every hope of rallying before the end of the season. Team manager Bee Brogan says the team came about one evening when she asked Jae Rosenthal if he was going to play this year.

 


“He sounded skeptical at first, then I said I really wanted to play. Neither one of us have played on a team in couple of years, but we have subbed in and always have a great time.”

 

They decided to start a team. Derek and Becky Dwyre, the owners at Ned’s, and Bee’s best friends, offered to sponsor the team, and then people started signing up left and right. Bee said there was a good combination of Ned and Eldora employees, as well as some of Ned’s regulars.

 

“Eldora has become part of our family at Ned’s. After games, we all go back and celebrate whether we win or lose. Out of all our players, only four have ever played in this league. It is super exciting to meet up as a team and play ball. I believe after a long day’s work that putting on a glove, swinging a bat, and cheering your friends on is a healthy way to end the day.”

 

Bee and her teammates also like to cheer for everyone on the field whether they are on their team or not.

 

She has known most of the league players for years, and says she just loves seeing everybody having fun
Ned’s boasts a few star players like Michael Pedulla who had two homeruns in one game, and another one in the following game. Neil Sullivan’s pitching has kept Ned’s off the field and swinging the bats. Kristen Webb has been diving for balls and making outs like she has been playing for years.

 

Ned’s double Black Diamonds may not have the best record in the league, but they have a winning heart.

 

 

Week 4 Standings:

Champs- 7-0
Acers- 5-2
Blue Sox- 6-3
Players- 2-7
Ned’s- 1-8

 

 

Scores for 6/20:

Blue Sox-6
Acers-9
Blue Sox-8
Champs-18
Scores for 6/22:
Players-5
Acers-12
Players-10
Neds-8

 

(Originally published in the June 29, 2017 print edition of The Mountain-Ear.)

Barbara Lawlor

Barbara is a reporter for The Mountain-Ear.

You May Also Like

Dear Editor, Nederland’s Holiday Mountain Market 2016

Letter to Editor Comments Off on Dear Editor, Nederland’s Holiday Mountain Market 2016

Low-Cost Vaccinations this week in Nederland!

Barbara Hardt Comments Off on Low-Cost Vaccinations this week in Nederland!

NMSHS band, orchestra presents spring music

Barbara Lawlor Comments Off on NMSHS band, orchestra presents spring music