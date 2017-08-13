Best deal in town

Barbara Lawlor, Nederland. We all have them. Books stacked in boxes in closets, books dusty on the shelves from a lack of use. Those books could be the treasure that makes someone’s day.

Last weekend, the Nederland Community Library Foundation sponsored their annual book sale, the savior of books long forgotten, bestsellers read once needing to be rehired and the children’s books, maybe a little rough around the edges but perfect for new bedtime stories.

Some of the buyers were adept at grabbing books that are worth something beyond the words they contain. A cadre of volunteers went through the boxes and bags, categorizing them and displaying on tables set up in community room.

Although they didn’t have a count ready on the weekend, long-time volunteers guessed the sale figures were about as good as every year. The money gained from the sale goes to support library programs and community events.

On Sunday afternoon, July 30, the sale deal was 10 books for $1 and many people took advantage of the chance to have good reads until next year’s annual sale.

(Originally published in the August 3, 2017 print edition of The Mountain-Ear.)