April Ned Police reports

In April, 42 non-parking traffic tickets were issued; 2 city ordinance, 4 miscellaneous, 1 parking ticket and 3 traffic tickets.

On April 3, a Nederland business owner reported that a lock box had been tampered with. The officer saw that the buttons on the box had been smashed and internal springs were visible, but there had been no entry into the building. There are no suspects and the case was closed pending further evidence.

On April 22, a Nederland officer heard a possible domestic dispute being reported in the Coal Creek Canyon area. A male and female had called 911. On his way to the address, the officer saw the Saturn involved in the report heading west in Coal Creek Canyon. The driver failed to dim the high beams of the vehicle as he approached. The officer made a U-turn and followed the vehicle who turned onto County Road 99.

When the officer pulled the vehicle over and called for backup, the driver got out of the car. The officer told the man to get back in the car but the man said, “I can’t” and pointed to the female in the front seat. The officer told the man to sit in the back seat and wait.

The woman had been crying and was upset. The man had blood on his hands. He said he had punched the windshield.

The man said he had some margaritas and a couple of shots and thought that his girlfriend had cracked the front windshield while her feet were on the dashboard and got upset with her and punched the windshield.

The man was asked to perform roadside maneuvers and then the woman was. Both of them were arrested for DUI. They were transported to the Boulder County Jail.

On April 26, a woman called the NPD and said she was in her house vacuuming when she saw a male sitting in her driveway “doing yoga and not wearing shoes.” She said she was afraid and wanted an officer to come right away. When the officer arrived, he saw the woman with the man who said he had taken acid earlier in the day. Because of the weather and the fact that the male was still on acid, the officer tried to find an adult to take him in. The man was transported to ARC to recover. He admitted he had also done meth and that he was addicted to meth and used heroin. He said he wanted help quitting. He was told that ARC would help.

On April 26, a report of a suicidal male with a gun was called in to the NPD. The officer responded to the address and parked near the residence, shining a spotlight on the upper deck and saw a man looking out of the window. The other residents had evacuated.

The man then walked out of the house onto a sidewalk leading to the driveway. The officer noticed he was holding something to his head in his right hand. The deputy told the man to put his hands up and drop whatever he was holding. The man walked to the bottom of the paved part of the driveway and sat down.

The Ned officer and the deputy approached with rifles and determined that the man was holding a phone and was talking to the friend. He was taken into custody and transported to the Boulder Community Hospital.

On April 27, a Ned officer clocked an eastbound vehicle on 119 traveling 43 mph in a 25 mph zone. He stopped the vehicle and noticed that the left rear taillight lens was broken. The man did not have a driver’s license or insurance.

The vehicle also had front end damage and his windshield was shattered. Boulder County Dispatch informed the officer that the man’s driver’s license was suspended. The man was charged with speeding, driving while his license was suspended and obstructed view.

On April 29, a Nederland officer in his personal vehicle heard a report of a Honda driving westbound in the eastbound lanes of Diagonal Highway. The officer saw the vehicle and flashed his high beams in an attempt to get the driver to stop or slow down. The driver did not react to being flashed with a bright light and looked as if he was in a trance, with a blank stare on his face.

The officer maneuvered his vehicle to be in the left turn lane of the approaching Honda. He got out of his car and waited. When the car approached, the officer turned the strobe feature of his flashlight and shined it at the driver who pulled over. He said he was leaving his sister’s homecoming party. At this point, Boulder County Sheriff’s deputies arrived and the Ned officer continued on his way home.

(originally published in the June 8, 2017 print edition of The Mountain-Ear.)