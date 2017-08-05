Anthromystic Emporium grand open

Barbara Lawlor, Nederland. After 20 years as a Re\Max realtor, Heather Games is branching out to include a new business in the same building. Located next to the Nederland Mining Museum at the roundabout, Re\Max upper story is now the Anthromystic Emporium, a term invented by Heather to indicate the creative individuality of her gallery.

She realizes that Nederland has numerous galleries and business showings, but says that can only help the artists in Nederland, which is becoming known as a destination spot for western art buyers.

Up until two weeks ago, Heather’s father ran the Shaman Gallery in the Black Hills of South Dakota and she has incorporated much of the shop’s native American art in her new gallery. Heather says her most unique to Nederland products are her Persian rugs which she purchases at near wholesale prices from an Iranian seller.



These exquisite carpets are each one of a kind and individually crafted.

Local artists are also on display including Katherine Shaw’s award winning retablos.

The gallery is open Wednesday through Sunday, 11-5.