Acers topple Champs

Barbara Lawlor, Gilpin County. After five weeks of play the undefeated Champs lost two games, one to the Blue Sox and one to the Acers. They bravely hung onto to their lead status with a 7-2 win record as the Acers, 6-2, crept within tying reach and the Blue Sox, ran with the Acers, 7-4.

Going into the sixth week of play, the Champs were determined to cling to their lead, but the rug was pulled out from them last week when the Acers won three games, including a double header.

They beat the Champs 5-3 and then crushed the Ned Double Black Diamonds, 23-10 and knocked out the Gilbillies, 14-6. Their determined play gave them a 9-2 win record and put them at the top of league with three weeks to go in the season.

That’s not to say the other top contenders are out of the running. A couple of wins for either the Champs or the Blue Sox could give them the gains they need to be contenders, but the Champs are known for their ability to hang in there when the end is near.

Dave Patterson, the team manager, says, “The Champs are still celebrating after winning the league three years in a row even though we lost the tournament last year in the finals. Good times were had by all.”

The Acers have turned into a hard team to beat when it comes down the wire, so this next couple of weeks should be competitive and entertaining.

Standings at the end of Week Six:

Acers- 9-2

Champs- 7-3

Blue Sox- 8-4

Players- 4-8

Ned’s- 1-11

(Originally published in the July 13, 2017 print edition of The Mountain-Ear.)