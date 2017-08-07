Acers lead heading to tourney

Barbara Lawlor, Gilpin County. The summer has whizzed by and the Gilpin County Adult Co-ed Softball League has played its final regular season game, but that doesn’t mean the competition has ended, oh no.



At the end of last week, the Acers were in first place in the league, 11-2, the Champs were in second, 7-4 and the Blue Sox in third, 10-6. The Gilbillies beat the third place Blue Sox in an upset, 20-11. As the newly formed team gets organized, they show more and more potential.

The Acers will win the league play, but it’s anybody’s guess who will win the Tonya Putnam Memorial Tournament which begins this Saturday.

The winner of the tournament gains possession of the coveted trophy. The winner of the league gains bragging rights and a good spot in the seeding of the tournament. Games begin at 9 a.m. on Saturday, with five games being played, and on Sunday four games will be played, beginning at 10 a.m.

Tournament play makes for a great spectator sport. The desire to win is tantamount for two days. No more Mr. Nice Guys, or Gals. No more laid back, good natured bantering. These teams are in it to win it.

Bring a picnic lunch and a cooler with iced drinks and settle in on the bleachers for a day of America’s favorite summertime sport.

Coed Softball Standings Heading into The Last Week Of Regular Season Play:

Acers- 11-2

Champs- 7-4

Blue Sox- 10-6

Players- 6-9

Ned’s- 1-13

Last week’s scores: Blue Sox-11, Players-20; and Acers-12, Champs-4.

Last year, the Champs made a remarkable comeback and anything can happen this weekend.

(Originally published in the July 27, 2017 print edition of The Mountain-Ear.)