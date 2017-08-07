Acers continue leading league

Barbara Lawlor, Nederland. After seven weeks of play, the Acres lead the Gilpin County Adult Co-ed Softball League with a 10-2 win record. With only one more week in the season and then two more before the Tonya Putnam Memorial Tournament, the Acers will be challenged by the Champs on Tuesday, July 25 at 7 p.m.

It is possible, and the Champs have been known to make tremendous comebacks. Third place Blue Sox have two games, but lost to their nemesis and top of the pack, Acers, in a 12-13 scrambler.

Ned’s, in their debut season, improve with every game but are still hovering at the bottom of the list, looking for an end of the season rally.

The Players have shown some of their original grit, moving up with five wins, promising to come up with riveting competition in the tournament.

Team scores for Week 7

7/11

Players-17, Ned’s-2

Blue Sox -12, Players-1

7/13

Ned’s-8, Blue Sox-16

Blue Sox-12, Acers-13

Coed Softball Standings for Week 7

•Acers- 10-2

•Champs- 7-3

•Blue Sox- 10-5

•Players- 5-9

•Ned’s- 1-13

(Originally published in the July 27, 2017 print edition of The Mountain-Ear.)