Traveling With Your Dogs

Deb D’Andrea, Peak to Peak. Often, I go camping throughout the United States with my Girls, typically staying at State and National campgrounds; sometimes even on BLM property where one will find less developed camping areas. I always have extra food and water on hand should we find ourselves somewhere magical, far away from the conveniences of society. These are the true outdoor places where most don’t venture, as it’s not convenient; these places also pose their own threats, as less traffic sometimes equals more wildlife.

Recently while camping, the signs posted showed thirteen different types of rattlesnakes that called the campground area home. While I was thankful for the heads up, and I knew some rattlesnakes were native to the area, I was surprised that there were so many varieties. As the Girls and I hiked, I had my senses tuned to anything that moved or rattled which made for an interesting journey considering all the lizards that loved the area. Fortunately, my Girls know the “leave it” command as I really didn’t want them chasing the lizards into an unknown area only to find a rattlesnake.

While hiking with the Girls around the Grand Canyon, we came across several elk grazing. The big buck definitely saw us, giving us the ‘eye’ as we carefully walked off trail to give him and his family a huge amount of space. The three dogs and I would be seen as a threat, a pack, and we always give any wildlife space or, depending upon where they are, turn around before trouble arises. I have exactly zero desire for any exhilarating wildlife encounters.

There are the funny moments too; like when birds and dogs have some form of communication, even though they’ve never met. While camping on the ocean, the birds were grazing on delicious crabs, leaving their ruins behind. We were just hanging out and a bird dropped a crab piece right at our campground, as if saying ‘hey, try this!’ Tiki was on it, Bear wasn’t too sure and Sally hasn’t had seafood before. After that when walking the beach, their noses were to the ground in search of that next morsel left by the gulls. Thanks guys!

When we travel, my Girls are always with me. Several people I know have left their dogs at the campground as they enjoy the area. I always have my radar on the places that allow dogs to join me in my hikes, because they too enjoy the new experiences, smells and ability to explore new places. My time is enriched with them by my side throughout our journeys.

