Effective Wednesday, July 5, 2017 at 5 p.m., Stage 1 Fire Restrictions, including shooting restrictions, are in place for Gilpin County.

Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forests in both the Boulder Ranger District and the Clear Creek Ranger District (which span Gilpin County) may be under Fire Restrictions which may include shooting restrictions. These restrictions are independent of local county restrictions. Click here for more information.

Today –

Stage 1 Fire Restrictions

Prohibited activities pursuant to Stage 1 Fire Restrictions:

Building, maintaining, attending or using any fire or recreational campfire, except a recreational fire within a permanently constructed fire grate in a developed campground or picnic area.

Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site, or while stopped in an area of at least six feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all combustible material.

Open burning, including “bon fires” that require a permit from the fire authority having jurisdiction, will not be allowed during these restrictions.

NOTE: Burn permits issued and not executed prior to the effective date of these temporary fire restrictions shall not be authorized unless

approved by the issuing agency on the day of execution.

No fireworks of any kind.

Shooting or discharging firearms for recreational purposes on PUBLIC lands, including the use of explosive targets; no shooting or discharging firearms except for hunting with a valid and current hunting license.

Recreational fires, Tiki torches and chimineas.

Operating a chainsaw of off-road vehicle without a spark arresting device properly installed, maintained, and in effective working order.

Exemptions APPROVED under Stage 1 Fire Restrictions:

Use of liquid or gas fueled appliances (i.e. propane grills with a shut off valve).

Wood pellet stoves.

Charcoal barbeque grills not closer than 30 feet from an undeveloped area (whether used at a campground, picnic area or private residence).

Portable outdoor fireplaces not closer than 30 feet from an undeveloped area (whether used at a campground, picnic area or private residence).

Welding and cutting torch appliances may only be operated in an area no closer than 30 feet from an undeveloped area.

Permitted fires by persons with a permit specifically authorizing the prohibited act such as professional fireworks displays.

Any Federal, State, or Local Officer or member of an organized firefighting force in the performance of an official duty.

Individuals operating under any of the above exemptions shall take adequate measures to prevent uncontrolled fires. Possible measures include, but are not limited to:

Shovels, fire extinguishers, or other extinguishing agents nearby.

Definitions:

Developed Campground/Picnic Area: An area that has water from a spigot or faucet, has restrooms, and a fee is charged for use

Undeveloped Areas: Lands that are not groomed, manicured, or watered, where grasses, brush and trees have been allowed to grow in a natural environment. This includes green belts that are not landscaped or manicured, open space lands, non-manicured park lands, and other areas where the fire hazard presented by vegetation is determined to be an undue wildland fire hazard.

Liquid or gas fueled appliances: Appliances such as fire pits, grills, camp stoves and Tiki torches that burn liquid or gaseous fuels and can be shut off. This does not include any device that burns solid fuels such as wood or charcoal and which must be extinguished.

Open fire and open burning: Any outdoor fire larger than a recreational fire and not contained within a portable outdoor fireplace. This includes but is not limited to campfires, bonfires, warming fires, the lighting of any fused explosives, permissible fireworks, the use of model rockets, “sky lanterns”, and the burning of fence lines or rows, grass lands, fields, farm lands, ditches, range lands, and wild lands. Permits from the fire district are required for open fires.

Portable outdoor fireplace: A commercially purchased portable, outdoor, solid-fuel-burning fireplace that may be constructed of steel, concrete, clay, or other non-combustible material. A portable outdoor fireplace may be open in design, or may be equipped with a small hearth opening and a short chimney or chimney opening at the top (chimineas). These devices must be operated according to the manufactures’ instructions with all covers, screens, spark arresters, and grates in place. Portable outdoor fireplaces shall not be operated within 30 feet of a structure or combustible material.

Recreational fire: An outdoor fire burning material other than rubbish or debris where the fuel being burned is not contained in a portable outdoor fireplace or barbeque grill and has a total fuel area of 3 feet or less in diameter and 2 feet or less in height for pleasure, religious, ceremonial, cooking, warmth or similar purposes. This includes fires in barrels and drums; fixed, permanent outdoor fireplaces; and barbeque pit fires.

Welding and cutting torch appliances: Gas cylinder mixtures, electric and/or portable powered welders and cutting appliances which produce heat, flame, sparks, molten metal slag, etc.



Pursuant Resolution 13-08 of the Board of County Commissioners of Gilpin County authorizing the Declaration of Open Fire Bans, violations set forth in this resolution shall be a class 3 misdemeanor under C.R.S. 18-9-1117 and/or C.R.S. 18-8-102.

